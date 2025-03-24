"I'm part of the seatbelt gang now": Te-Hina Paopao prides herself on defensive skills as South Carolina wins second-round game in March Madness

Top seed South Carolina beat ninth-seeded Indiana 64-53 on Sunday, earning a Sweet 16 spot for the 11th straight year in the women’s NCAA Tournament. They trailed at halftime but rallied to win.

Coach Dawn Staley, Te-Hina Paopao and Chloe Kitts spoke to the media after the game. During the press conference, Paopao was asked about her four blocks in the game and whether the team needed them at that moment. She responded:

"Y'all see that,” Paopao said (1:09. “I'm really proud of myself. I had more blocks than threes today, but that's okay. I thought today was more of a defensive mindset for myself. The scouting report was, 'she's a really good player,' so I didn't want to let my team down.

“And so, I'm part of the seatbelt gang now, so I'm really proud of that as well,” she added. “I just got to carry that defensive mindset throughout the tournament as well."

Coach Staley praised Paopao’s defensive effort.

“Pao’s defense was great, it was executed to a T,” she said.

She explained that the team specifically prepared to counter an Indiana player who excelled with her left hand, saying:

“Pao just sat on her left hand and forced her right.”

Te-Hina Paopao has grown beyond her reputation as a shooter and point guard. She now excels on defense too, according to Coach Staley.

The Gamecocks, with a 32-3 record, move on to the Birmingham 2 Regional next week. They’ll take on either Maryland (No. 4 seed) or Alabama (No. 5 seed). The two teams square off on Monday night.

Te-Hina Paopao bid an emotional farewell

Te-Hina Paopao, a fifth-year senior from South Carolina, played her final game at Colonial Life Arena and shared an emotional goodbye with fans. She had already decided this would be her last home game, no matter how the season ended.

Playing in front of over 12,000 fans, Paopao reflected on her journey during the postgame press conference after South Carolina's second-round win over Indiana in March Madness.

“Shoutout to the ‘FAMS’—y’all made my experience here so much fun,” she said.

She also recalled the electrifying energy during a pivotal third-quarter moment, calling it unforgettable.

“I cherish the moments we had today—shoutout to the ‘FAMS’ for always showing us love and support,” she added.

The Gamecocks are set for their 11th straight Sweet 16 run. Te-Hina Paopao’s time at Colonial Life Arena leaves a standout mark in the team’s rich history.

