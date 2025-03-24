South Carolina’s Bree Hall posted a video of her best in-game plays, with Te-Hina Pao Pao commenting in agreement with the Instagram post on Friday. Hall was hyped up in what seemed to be a post motivated by this year’s postseason action. Paopao reacted to a highlight reel of Hall’s best plays.

"let’s get it familyyyyyyyy," Paopao commented.

South Carolina star Te-Hina Paopao drops 5-word reaction to Bree Hall's best in-game highlights - Image source: Instagram/breezyhall

Bree Hall has averaged 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 36.8% this season. Hall’s best game for South Carolina was against Arkansas (Feb. 21) as she put up 14 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Te-Hina Paopao has averaged 9.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg and 3.0 apg while shooting 44.4%.

Bree Hall and South Carolina surge past Indiana to reach Sweet 16

Bree Hall impressed as top-seeded South Carolina overcame a sluggish start to defeat ninth-seeded Indiana 64-53 on Sunday, securing the program's 11th consecutive trip to the Sweet 16 in the women’s NCAA Tournament. Hall led the Gamecocks in scoring with 11 points while also grabbing three rebounds.

South Carolina struggled to get going in the first half, as they shot just 10 of 29 while trailing 26-25 at halftime. However, the Gamecocks came back in the third quarter, hitting nine of their first 10 shots and going on a 20-7 run to take control. Hall was vital in that surge, as she knocked down her third 3-pointer to help put the game beyond reach.

Chloe Kitts was important for South Carolina in the second half as she scored all 10 of her points and helped extend the Gamecocks’ lead. Kitts finished with a double-double, adding 11 rebounds and three assists to the stat sheet. Meanwhile, Sania Feagin contributed 10 points as the Gamecocks maintained their perfect 18-0 record in home NCAA Tournament games.

Shay Ciezki led the way for Indiana with 12 points, but the Hoosiers struggled to match South Carolina’s depth in the second half. Indiana was unable to cut the deficit to less than seven points down the stretch.

South Carolina improved to 18-1 in its last four NCAA tournaments and continued their pursuit of another championship.

South Carolina advanced to the Birmingham 2 Regional, where it will face either fourth-seeded Maryland or fifth-seeded Alabama, who are set to square off on Monday.

