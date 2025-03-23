Chloe Kitts stats today: How did South Carolina star perform vs Indiana?

Chloe Kitts and the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, beating the No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers 64-53 at Colonial Life Arena. Kitts was one of three players to score in double figures for the Gamecocks, who reached the Sweet 16 for the 15th time in program history.

Ad

Kitts scored 10 points on 4-for-9 shooting. She went 1-for-1 from beyond the arc and 1-for-2 from the free-throw line. She also grabbed 11 rebounds, recording her fourth double-double in the last seven games, during which she averaged 14.0 points and 9.0 rebounds.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chloe Kitts added three assists and one steal for the Gamecocks, who improved their overall record to 31-3. They have won their last nine games by an average of 25.0 points.

Here are Chloe Kitts' stats from the game against the Indiana Hoosiers:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Chloe Kitts 25 10 11 3 4-9 1-1 1-2 2-9 1 0 2 1

Ad

Chloe Kitts gets offensive help from senior players Bree Hall and Sania Feagin in win over Indiana

The victory didn’t come easily for the Gamecocks, who trailed the Hoosiers 26-25 at halftime. Kitts got off to a rough start, failing to score in the first half and going 0-for-3.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Shay Ciezki (10) knocks the ball away from South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts (21) in the first half of their second-round encounter in the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Colonial Life Arena. Photo: Imagn

The defending NCAA champions responded in the third quarter, outscoring Indiana 26-14 to take a 51-40 lead heading into the final period. South Carolina never trailed again, sealing its 11th consecutive Sweet 16 appearance.

Ad

Bree Hall stepped up for coach Dawn Staley in the round-of-32 matchup, scoring a team-high 11 points. She shot 4-of-6 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, and added three rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes of action.

Sania Feagin also delivered for South Carolina, scoring 10 points on 5-for-10 shooting. The senior forward contributed three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Four players scored in double figures for the Hoosiers, who gave the Gamecocks a major scare. Shay Ciezki led Indiana with 12 points, Karoline Striplin added 11 and Yarden Garzon and Chloe Moore-McNeil each finished with 10 in the loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here