"I'm playing defense all three hours": Bills WR Keon Coleman shares hilarious story from college basketball days under Tom Izzo

Keon Coleman played football and basketball during his college days, before ultimately pursuing a professional career in football. The Buffalo Bills wide receiver recently shared a hilarious story from when he played basketball at Michigan State under coach Tom Izzo.

In a YouTube episode released by "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony" on Thursday, Coleman made a guest appearance and spoke about his college basketball career at MSU under Izzo, calling him the "best coach ever."

"Coming off of football, that month off, I came back to [basketball] practice and I don't think I shot a jumper," Coleman said. "I'm playing defense all three hours."

Coleman then explained what was the most difficult aspect of adjusting to basketball after the football season.

"That hardwood," Coleman said. "The conditioning. Getting back and adjusting to hooping. It's a bunch of footers down there like big Zach Edey."

Coleman was at Michigan State for two years after entering the program in 2021. However, his basketball career with the Spartans lasted just one season.

During his brief basketball stint at MSU, he appeared in six games, scoring five points and collecting three steals. Coleman then decided to focus primarily on football and transferred to Florida State for his final collegiate season in 2023.

Izzo has been the Spartans' head coach since 1995. He led the program to the national title in 2000, and has also won 11 Big Ten regular season titles, along with six Big Ten Tournaments.

Izzo's Michigan State also cinched the Big Ten regular season title this year. The Spartans will now look forward to the conference tournament before the Big Dance.

Keon Coleman had a solid rookie NFL season with Buffalo Bills

NFL: Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman - Source: Imagn

The Buffalo Bills drafted Keon Coleman with the No. 33 pick in the second round of the 2024 draft. He played in 13 regular season games for the Bills in his rookie season, recording 556 yards and four touchdowns on 29 receptions.

Coleman helped the Bills win the AFC East. Buffalo went on to reach the AFC championship game, where the team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

