"I'm retiring on Tuesday": Dan Hurley has a savage response for fan urging him to never 'leave' UConn after back-to-back national championship wins

Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies are the 2024 NCAA champions, and the coach had a witty reply for a fan who asked him to never leave the team. Hurley comically claimed to the fan that he was retiring on Tuesday.

After a dominant 75-60 win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday in Arizona, Hurley took time to sign autographs for the fans. Joyful about his team’s second consecutive national title victory, he was busy signing a fan's shoe when the request came for him to never leave the team.

The coach, who will receive $1.8 million in bonuses after the victory, responded without flinching:

"I am retiring on Tuesday."

With two national title victories in a row, Dan Hurley led UConn to become the first team since Florida in 2006 and 2007 to achieve the feat. In 2023, Hurley’s men won the national championship with a margin of 20 points per game across the NCAA tournament. This year they did even better, maintaining a 23.33 points difference on average.

In the encounter against the Boilermakers, Tristan Newton scored 20 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Stephon Castle added 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. Donovan Clingan and Cam Spencer chipped in 11 points each.

For the Boilermakers, Zach Edey seemed to be the lone fighter in the camp with 37 points and 10 rebounds. However, he found some support from Braden Smith with 12 points, three rebounds and eight assists.

Why Dan Hurley thinks UConn is the engine of college basketball

While Dan Hurley joked about leaving the team, he was quick to speak highly about the program. After the game, Hurley said that UConn has been at the heart of college basketball for nearly three decades:

"For the last 25, 30 years, UConn's been running college basketball."

Both the men's and women's teams have achieved outstanding feats in college basketball. The women's team has claimed a whopping 11 national titles while the men’s team has achieved the feat six times.

Hurley added two more titles to the exploits of veteran UConn basketball coaches Jim Calhoun and Kevin Ollie. The team has appeared in the Final Four seven times and 13 times in the Elite Eight since 1964.