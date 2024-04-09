Top 10 Zach Edey memes racking the internet as Dan Hurley's UConn sends Purdue packing

Zach Edey wrapped up his senior year with a 75-60 loss to the UConn Huskies on Monday, as the Purdue Boilermakers fell short of the title once again. The center finished with 37 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 15-from-25.

After testing the NBA water last year, Edey returned to Purdue and promised to take the team all the way to the top. With that unaccomplished, it is still unsure if the Naismith Player of the Year will use his COVID eligibility year or declare for the 2024 NBA Draft.

A section of the internet reveled in the Boilermakers' loss and took the opportunity to create memes on the star center. Here are our top picks of some from X.

Top 10 Zach Edey memes racking the internet

#10. What's next for Zach Edey?

This is a running joke on the internet, but it will be interesting to see if Edey looks towards the East after this. While his grandparents immigrated to Canada from China for better prospects, maybe he will pull an uno reverse?

Expand Tweet

#9 The road is gonna be hard, eh?

Zach Edey's time in the NBA is poised to be tough as he is a restricted player who only plays low post and lacks a perimeter game.

Expand Tweet

#8. No more unfound foul calls!!

For fans of college hoops who have been watching their teams get unnecessarily fouled because of him, his exit is a sweet joy.

Expand Tweet

#7. A (supposed) battle of the giants

Edey was predicted to end Donovan Clingan, UConn's big man and well, that didn't happen.

Expand Tweet

#6. When you still fumble in the one thing you're good at

Edey has a 70.6% free throw percentage and seeing him airball it even sent the UConn bench into laughs.

Expand Tweet

#5 No Mercy!!

UConn's defense did not let Edey breathe as they tried to stop him from scoring by all means.

Expand Tweet

#4. When you choke in the end

While he did try his best in the first half, Edey was mostly absent in the second and his team struggled without him.

Expand Tweet

#3 A one-man show

While the roster may be built around Edey, success is not assured without the contributions of everyone. And his teammates failed big time on Monday night. Braden Smith scored 12 while Fletcher Loyer went scoreless and Lance Jones added five points.

Expand Tweet

#2 Gotta put all that height to some use

Edey's success has largely been reduced to his height by many and well, he is giving them what they need to fuel those feelings.

Expand Tweet

#1 Anything but the NBA

Edey's prospects in the NBA are not assured given his restricted playing skillset. Some fans even suggested the G-League for at least two years while others straight up sent him to Europe.

Expand Tweet

What did you think about Zach Edey's performance? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read: 5 Zach Edey controversies that subjected Purdue star to criticism ft. NIL