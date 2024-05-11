"I'm out here struggling with 4 classes" "Smart on and off the court": Fans react to Paige Bueckers' GPA post graduation ceremony

UConn star Paige Bueckers graduated from the University of Connecticut on May 5. She majored in human development and family studies and attended the ceremony with Azzi Fudd and Aaliyah Edwards. Nika Muhl also graduated but missed the ceremony due to her duties in the WNBA with the Seattle Storm.

Fans were amazed at Bueckers' GPA, a 3.9 in the fall and a cumulative 3.497, as it is an impressive enough result even if she wasn't a student-athlete. One fan wrote:

"Bueckers has a 3.5 GPA. Smart on and off the court."

Another fan had an even funnier take on the matter:

"Paige Bueckers has a GPA of 3.9 while maintaining a whole a*s basketball career and I'm out here struggling with 4 classes."

Her celebratory dance also deserved some reactions from the fans:

"Griddy'd to the stage, indeed! She's a testament to hard work and dedication," one user posted.

"Lmaooooo Paige," one wrote.

Not only did Paige Bueckers graduate with a good GPA, but she was also named the 2024 Big East WBB Scholar-Athlete of the Year and was selected as a member of the 2023-24 College Sports Communicators First Team Academic All-American.

On top of that already impressive representation for the Lady Huskies, former UConn player Maya Moore was also in attendance as the commencement speaker for the ceremony. During the ceremony, after receiving her degree, Bueckers did a celebratory dance that drew the attention of the fans.

On the other hand, this isn't the end for Bueckers at Storrs. The player has already confirmed she will use her remaining year of eligibility to return for a final season with the Lady Huskies.

Chet or Odell? Paige Bueckers has a question for her fans

On Thursday, Paige Bueckers took to her X account to ask an interesting yet unusual question of her fans. Who did it better, Chet Holmgren or Odell Beckham Jr.? Bueckers seems to have been comparing Holmgren's pass reception during a game with the Dallas Mavericks, with Odell Beckham's famous one-handed reception in 2014 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Holmgren is in his rookie season with the OKC Thunder, after spending his college years at Gonzaga.