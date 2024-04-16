"I'm super excited to compete": Angel Reese sends a message to Chicago Sky fans following 2024 WNBA draft 

Former LSU star Angel Reese has been selected with the No. 7 pick by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA draft. And being the intense competitor that she is, Baton Rouge`s "Bayou Barbie" cannot wait to get started in the Windy City.

Reese went to social media to send a message to Chicago Sky fans, with her original video being reposted by the team`s official account on X/Twitter. The short, nine-second video has now been liked over 10.5k times since being shared:

"Hey, Chi-Town, it`s Angel Reese, the Bayou Barbie. I`m coming to Chi-Town, I`m super excited to compete, work hard and let`s win!" Reese said.

The 6-foot-3 forward from LSU turned pro after a four-year college career with the Maryland Terrapins and the Tigers. In her first year at LSU, she helped them win the national championship in 2023 as the consensus best player on the team. This year, she managed to lead them to the Elite Eight with her dominant double-double averages in points (18.6) and rebounds (13.4).

As experts predicted, she was a lottery pick at No. 7, following (in ascending order) Aaliyah Edwards, Jacy Sheldon, Rickea Jackson, Camilla Cardoso, Cameron Brink and the No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark. Reese is followed by Alissa Pili, France's Carla Leite and Leïla Lacan, Marquesha Davis and finally Australia`s Nyadiew Puoch to round out the top 12 picks.

Angel Reese joins a team that`s currently in rebuild mode following a disappointing 2023 season. The Sky finished 18-22 last year, in an up-and-down year that was characterized by inconsistencies throughout. Assuming she`d be playing in the preseason, Reese will likely make her WNBA debut against Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty on May 8.

Angel Reese gets emotional after getting picked

In the post-selection interview, Reese was asked about the things she`s proud to have built so far with her basketball career (and in women`s basketball in general).

Here are her words:

"Being able to leave my impact. So many people came out today. How they can relate to me. A kid from Baltimore [is] not supposed to be here. And I`m just happy with my mom; my mom is here and my brother is here, and I wouldn`t be able to do it without them."

Whatever one might say about Angel Reese, there is indeed no doubt that she helped bring far more attention to the women`s hoops game than it ever has in recent memory.

LSU versus Iowa in the NCAAW Elite Eight was one of the most watched women`s basketball games ever, and with Reese and Clark now in the WNBA, there`s potential that things could pick up even more.

