"I'm taking this one to the chin": LSU star Mikaylah Williams on failing to step up in Flau'Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow's absence

LSU guard Mikaylah Williams could not lead the No. 9 Tigers past the No. 1 Texas Longhorns on Saturday evening as they lost 56-49 in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinal. Williams led the team with 11 points on 38.5% shooting from the floor, five rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes.

The Tigers already lacked the services of star guard Flau'Jae Johnson due to a shin injury, but they also lost influential forward Aneesah Morrow to an ankle injury with 8:40 remaining in the third quarter. Morrow returned to the bench with a boot on her left foot, leaving Williams to shoulder the Tigers' offensive burden for the rest of the game.

During the postgame press conference alongside LSU coach Kim Mulkey, Mikaylah Williams took responsibility for the loss with the absence of Johnson and Morrow while praising the Tigers bench for their efforts (0:52).

"If you think about the third quarter, I think our bench did a really good job," Mikaylah Williams said. "We got in to within four. I think for me, I just gotta be more disciplined knowing that my team needs me.

"Knowing that we don't have Aneesah and Flau'jae. I'm taking this one to the chin because I feel like I could have given more to my team, been smarter and been more of a leader."

While the Tigers struggled from the field, shooting just 34%, their defense held Texas to even worse shooting at 31.6%. However, the Longhorns had a distinct advantage from the free throw line. They went 17 of 20 from the line compared to the Tigers' 9-of-17 shooting.

Mikaylah Williams named to elite award list

Mikaylah Williams has had a stellar season, averaging 17.4 points on 46.3% shooting from the floor and 38.2% shooting from beyond the arc, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the LSU Tigers.

On Tuesday, Mikaylah Williams was named to the All-SEC First-Team alongside her teammates, Aneesah Morrow and Flau'jae Johnson for their stellar performances this season.

Moreover, Mikaylah was also named as a finalist for the prestigious Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award which is presented by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Also included in the five-person award list are Vanderbilt's Khamil Pierre, Texas' Madison Booker, UConn's Sarah Strong and Notre Dame's Sonia Citron.

Despite Williams' low-key performance in the game against the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Tournament, the inconsistent Tigers will look to her for her offensive production in the NCAA Tournament with Aneesah Morrow's status uncertain and Flau'jae Johnson still recovering from injury.

