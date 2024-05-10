“I'm unbreakable, I'm resilient": UConn guard Azzi Fudd makes confident remarks after coming out of injuries to unite with Paige Bueckers

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd has been unlucky with injuries this season. She only played two games this season for the Huskies and averaged 11 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

Fudd suffered a torn ACL in practice in November, making her sit out for the rest of the campaign.

At the ESPNW Summit, Azzi Fudd talked about her injury-ridden career and acknowledged that she is grateful for everything.

"I made this bracelet at Kelsey Plum's camps that says I'm unbreakable. Well, I have another one that says 'Purpose' that I actually took off but there's a purpose behind everything. So like you said, this wasn't how I planned my Collegiate career to go, but just remember that there's a purpose behind this."

"Everything happens for a reason. I'm unbreakable, I'm resilient and just knowing that, I'm just going to continue to keep rolling with the punches. I'm gonna put myself in a place where next year, we have a great season, and it's going to make it all worth it."

Fudd also talked about how she appreciates the little things and about her family.

"I mean, my teammates, my coaches. They've been such an incredible support system, my family. I mean, they've always been amazing but right after the surgery being home, and having my little brothers, just doing everything I needed for me, and my parents. They traveled so much and it's just amazing, just little reminders. I'm so grateful."

Fudd and Paige Bueckers have been friends and teammates for a long time but have barely been able to play together. Fudd is excited to team up with Bueckers for the upcoming season after fully recovering from her injury.

Azzi Fudd's collegiate career injuries

After debuting for the UConn Huskies in the 2021-22 season, Fudd suffered from a stress injury in her freshman year. She had to be sidelined for 11 games after Head Coach Geno Auriemma expected her to be out for at least two weeks (via Sandiegouniontribune.com). Fudd averaged 12.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1 assist per game for the Huskies this season.

In her sophomore season, Fudd was out for eight games because of a knee injury that happened because a teammate fell on her knee in the game against Notre Dame Fighting Irish. However, one game after returning from this injury, Fudd suffered another injury and missed 22 games. In 2022, Fudd played 15 games and averaged 15.1 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.9 rebounds.

