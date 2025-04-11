"I couldn't make up my mind": When Caitlin Clark talked about her decision to play basketball for Lisa Bluder's Iowa

Caitlin Clark’s decision to play college basketball at the University of Iowa turned out to be one of the most defining moves of her career. But it wasn’t an easy one to make.

Clark, who took the WNBA by storm with her popularity backed by phenomenal performances, hails from Des Moines, Iowa. Before touching the hardwood of high school basketball, she started receiving offers from NCAA Division I basketball programs.

In the end, the youngster's decision came down to two schools: Notre Dame and Iowa. Her father, Brent Clark, wanted her to go and play for the Fighting Irish, so she initially committed to then-head coach Muffet McGraw before reconsidering and eventually signing with the Hawkeyes.

Talking about her decision during an interview with ABC's Iowa Local 5 News in November 2019, Clark provided her reasons for the switch and play college basketball under coach Lisa Bluder.

"I was torn between the two," Clark said. "I couldn’t make up my mind. The amount of conversations we had about it was almost too many in a way, but it's a big decision, so it's not one you want to mess up."

The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year then went on to add things she liked about Iowa.

"I think the main things about Iowa that I liked were: one, doing something special that's never been done before — I think that's super important to me; two, I'm really close with my family, so I wanted to be close," Clark said.

"I wanted to have them at all my games—not just my immediate family, but my aunts, uncles, cousins—and having family friends there too was important to me. On all my visits, I really got along well with the coaching staff and all the girls, so I thought that was really big for me," she added,

Caitlin Clark's journey to being highest scorer in NCAA history with Iowa

There was something special about Indiana Fever guard from the moment she stepped on the court, repping the Hawkeyes journey. Scoring in bunches, jaw-dropping dimes and pulling up for 3-pointer from the logo soon became the norm at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

During her time there, she broke countless records, including becoming the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I history (3,951 points), across both men's and women’s basketball, while also tallying over 1,000 assists and 800 rebounds.

Not only that, but Clark led Iowa to back-to-back Final Fours and a National Championship Game appearance. However, one time she fell short against Angel Reese's LSU Tigers and the other time she couldn't take down Dawn Staley's South Carolina.

Nonetheless, she has already been enshrined as one of the best players Iowa has ever seen. Now, she hopes to do something similar for Indiana Fever in WNBA.

