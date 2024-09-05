"I was meant to be in Baton Rouge": Hailey Van Lith hails LSU journey as key to capturing bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics 

Hailey Van Lith has shown her incredible talent representing some of the top colleges in the country. While she will play for the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2024-25 NCAA women's basketball season, the LSU Tigers hold a special place in her heart.

Van Lith made her maiden Olympic appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, helping Team USA to a bronze medal in the 3x3 women's basketball event. Following her success in the French capital, Van Lith admitted her experience in Baton Rouge was critical to shaping her for success.

"It has truly been such a special and unique journey. And, when I look back on it, all the special people that I never would have met had it not happened.

You just, you know, it was meant to be and I was meant to be in Baton Rouge for the time that I was there. And it was really a part of my plan, part of my journey.

So, when it's happening in the moment, you can't always realise it. But when you look back, you're like, man, like that had to happen for me to get where I was. So, I'm very grateful for it all."

Van Lith transferred to LSU after three successful seasons with the Louisville Cardinals ahead of the 2023-24 season. Alongside top players like Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson, the talented point guard thrived at Baton Rouge, helping them make the Elite Eight by averaging 11.6 PPG and 3.6 APG.

Recapping an incredible Paris Olympics for Hailey Van Lith

Van Lith was one of the top stars for Team USA in the 3x3 women's basketball event at the Paris Olympics. She scored a team-leading 47 points averaging 5.2 PPG, shooting 53% from the field. She

Hailey Van Lith stole the show at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The trio of Van Lith, Cierra Burdick and Rhyne Howard lost the semi-final to Spain before scoring a narrow 16-13 victory over Canada in the bronze medal match.

Entering her final season of eligibility in NCAA women's basketball this year, Van Lith will be expected to lead the charge for the Horned Frogs. Her experiences with the Tigers and the Paris Olympics would have made her much sharper with her sights set on making a strong case to be a top pick in next year's WNBA draft.

