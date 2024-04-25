WNBA star Angel Reese thanks $50,000,000 Italian fashion brand for luxe gift

Angel Reese might have been selected at No. 7 in the 2024 WNBA draft, but her fame is no less than any of the top picks. However, it would be a mistake to think that Reese is just famous for her basketball skills. The WNBA star knows her fashion as well as anybody.

Even before her draft night, Reese searched for the best designers and makeup artists in Brooklyn. She left no stone unturned to turn heads on draft night when she showed up looking stunning in her dress.

Now, it seems like more and more fashion brands are also recognizing her unique fashion sense. Recently, Italian fashion brand Ferragamo (worth $50,000,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth) sent Angele Reese a luxurious black handbag as a gift.

The brand also sent a note:

“With love. Ferragamo.”

More than happy with the gift from the brand, Reese posted a picture of the bag on her Instagram handle and captioned it:

“With Loveeee! Thank you Ferragamo.”

Angel Reese thanked Ferragamo for the gift

Ferragamo is one of the most renowned brands in the fashion industry. Apart from Hollywood stars like Beyonce, NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has often been mentioned by the brand for flaunting their fashion quotient with Ferragamo.

With the kind of charm and confidence that Reese carries herself with, it wouldn’t be surprising if she becomes an ambassador for the luxury brand.

Angel Reese’s jersey sold out within a week after being drafted by Sky

Even before Angel Reese could make her WNBA debut, she has already proven to be a fan favorite. According to reports, after Caitlin Clark’s jersey sold out in the shortest time from the store, now it’s Reese who appears to be a superstar among fans.

Within a week after being drafted by the Chicago Sky, Reese's jersey is reportedly sold out, and the fans are still in search of more. The jersey being sold out for the two WNBA rookies a lot about their impact on women’s basketball in particular and women’s sports in general.

Reese was selected at No. 7 by the Chicago Sky, with South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso going earlier, making them two of the biggest rookie duos in the game. Reese will potentially face the Minnesota Lynx on May 4.

In her college years, Angel Reese became one of the country's biggest athletes. Reese also had some personal struggles, but she rose above and beyond them to give herself a chance at the highest level. She led the LSU Tigers to the national championship in 2023 and was declared the Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA Tournament in 2023.

Reese is fierce and also possesses a charismatic personality. With that kind of talent and aura around her, she should be just fine in the WNBA.