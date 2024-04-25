"Everybody doesn't get this": Angel Reese sold-out jersey fuels hunger for WNBA success

LSU alum Angel Reese is already making waves in the WNBA despite the NCAA star having yet to take the court for the Chicago Sky. Since being drafted earlier this month, there has been quite a bit of talk surrounding Reese's entry into the WNBA given her NCAA title during the 2022-23 season. With her collegiate success, NCAA fans are eager to follow Reese's career into the WNBA.

When jerseys went up for sale on WNBA.com, Angel Reese's Chicago Sky jersey sold out quickly, with fans jumping at the chance to support the rookie. Ahead of the start of the WNBA preseason on May 3, anticipation is building in Chicago, and around the league.

While speaking to media members ahead of the start of training camp on Apr. 28, Reese reacted to the news of her jersey selling out. As she explained, being able to see her impact is a dream come true. Of course, as she also pointed out, she has yet to make the Sky's official roster.

"It's crazy being able to see the impact. As a little girl, I always looked up to so many great players in the WNBA, and now being able to see my name on the back of a jersey is amazing. And I haven't even made the team yet, obviously.

"But being able to just be in this moment and understanding what it means to be here because everybody doesn't get this opportunity. And like I said, I'm not going to take this for granted."

Why did Angel Reese state that she has yet to make the Chicago Sky? Looking at the team's roster situation ahead of upcoming season

With preseason right around the corner, WNBA rosters around the league will begin to take shape. As previously mentioned, preseason will begin on May 3 and run through May 12 before final cuts on May 13.

Because the WNBA is made up of just 12 teams, roster spots are scarce compared to the WNBA. As a result, a number of rookies selected in this year's draft won't end up making the final roster selections.

Despite that, Angel Reese's status on the roster seems likely to be locked-in. On top of her star power, the Chicago Sky also notably cleared out their roster and had two picks in the first round of the draft.

Because of that, it's likely that they not only sign Angel Reese, but also No. 3 pick Kamilla Cardoso from South Carolina. The group will compete in their first preseason game on May 4 against the Minnesota Lynx before then taking on the New York Liberty on May 7.

After final cuts are made, the team will make their regular season debut on May 15 when they play the Dallas Wings on the road.