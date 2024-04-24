"76k a year is not enough to pay for a G-Wagon": WNBA fans chatter as Angel Reese celebrates Chicago arrival with big Benz buy

Since the recent WNBA draft, rookie Angel Reese has been getting some love from fans in Chicago. Reese's move to the Windy City has been smooth so far.

The Chicago Sky forward recently bought a brand-new white Mercedez Benz AMG 63 SUV.

TimeoutSPORTS_ shared the photo of Reese's sweet new ride on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Angel Reese got her a new Benz."

Fans quickly reacted to Angel Reese's recent luxury SUV purchase on X.

"76k a year is not enough to pay for a G-Wagon," a fan wrote.

@DanC88888 agrees with the Chicago Sky rookie of her choice of ride.

"G-Wagons are the must-have cars for ballers."

A fan said the 'Chi-Town Barbie' deserves to live a lavish life.

"Love this being shown for the WNBA girlies. They deserve to live lavish. Let’s buy tickets and show up to games y’all!"

"Another Section 179 tax deduction! The girlies have great financial advisors & CPAs!" a fan commented.

A fan congratulated Reese on her new G-Wagon.

"Congrats to her on her G-Wagon. She'll be stunnin' thru town looking fly."

"I hope she hurry and paint it a different color because Chicago is not a playground," another fan wrote.

Generally, the reaction from fans has been mostly positive after seeing the rookie's new car.

Angel Reese will play her debut game for the Chicago Sky against the Dallas Wings on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

Angel Reese's Chicago Sky jersey is sold out on the team's store

Fans from the Windy City have welcomed Angel Reese with open arms since being selected by the Chicago Sky at the recent WNBA draft. Reese has been soaking in the good vibes in Chi-Town now that she's officially a pro hoops player in the WNBA.

The 6-foot-3 forward reacted on X, formerly Twitter, of her Chicago Sky jersey flying off the shelves.

"My jersey being sold is crazy," Reese wrote. "I love yalllll."

Reese's Nike Chicago Sky "Explorer" jersey, priced at $122, is currently sold out on the team's official online store. No word yet on when the jersey will be available again on their team shop.

Reese will wear No. 5 for Chicago.