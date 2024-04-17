Angel Reese WNBA contract: Chicago Sky’s latest pick’s salary explored

After a stellar career at Louisiana State University (LSU), Angel Reese is headed to the pros after being selected by the Chicago Sky with the seventh pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Reese joins fellow frontcourt standout Kamilla Cardoso from South Carolina, who was selected third overall, as part of the Sky's draft class.

In her final run with LSU, she averaged 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

As Angel Reese transitions to the professional level, she stands out as one of the most marketable women's basketball players and a prominent household name. However, her entry into the WNBA highlights the stark difference in salary between WNBA rookies and their NBA counterparts.

Angel Reese's contract, estimated at around $324,383 according to Spotrac, is structured with payments of $73,439 in 2024, $74,090 in 2025, $82,399 in 2026, and an optional $93,636 in 2027.

Expand Tweet

This pales in comparison to the rookie contract of Washington Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly, the seventh pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, which amounts to a staggering four-year, $30,075,132 deal.

In 2023, the average base salary for WNBA players was $113,295, with the highest salary in the league exceeding $241,000. This is in stark contrast to NBA players, who, on average, earned $9.7 million.

Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, is set to earn $338,056 in her rookie contract.

Before being drafted, Angel Reese expressed excitement about the prospect of starting a new chapter in her career as a college star transitioning to the professional level.

“I want to start at the bottom again,” she told Vogue. “I want to be a rookie again and build myself back up; I want to be knocked down and learn and grow at the next level.”

Expand Tweet

Reese made history last year by breaking several records in just one season and won an ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete in 2023.

Looking at Angel Reese’s endorsements

Angel Reese's net worth is estimated to be around $1.8 million, primarily derived from her Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) endorsements, according to On3.

She was ranked eighth for most NIL earnings earlier this year.

Reese has secured 17 different NIL sponsorship deals with major brands such as PlayStation, Raising Cane's, McDonald's, Coach, Wingstop, Outback Steakhouse and Amazon.

She is also an endorser for Sports Illustrated, Calvin Klein, Reebok, ZOA Energy, Amazon, Starry, PlayStation, Mielle Organics, JanSport, Topps, Beats by Dre, Tampax and Airbnb.

These deals are estimated to be worth around $1.7 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback