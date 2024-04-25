"Don't want my spot taken": Angel Reese sets the tone well ahead of WNBA debut

Coming into the 2024 WNBA season, fans are excited to see Angel Reese make her debut with the Chicago Sky. Reese is part of the legendary draft class featuring some highly anticipated players, Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink. As the season approaches, the rookie shares an interesting viewpoint of how she wants her professional career to start.

Fans are eager to see Reese perform with the Sky, who drafted her with the seventh pick. Given her stellar college career, there are high expectations from her. During her introductory press conference, Reese left a positive impression on the fans as she shared her plans to work hard and not take her opportunities for granted.

"I know, it's crazy being able to see the impact," Reese said. " As a little girl, I always looked up to so many great players in the WNBA, now being able to see my name on the back of a jersey is amazing and I haven't even made the team yet, obviously."

"But being able to just be in this moment and understanding what it means to be here. Because everybody doesn't get this opportunity. Like I said, I'm not gonna take this for granted. I wanna come in and work hard every day and do whatever it takes. I don't want my spot taken."

The new WNBA season is nearing its start. For Chicago, they will begin the season with two preseason games, giving fans the opportunity to see Reese play on Friday, May 3. Their official regular season games will kick off on May 17 with a clash against the Dallas Wings.

Angel Reese's WNBA jersey sells out

The recently drafted WNBA players have not played a single game of basketball, but a few of their jerseys have already been sold out. One of the young players who had her jersey to sell out was Angel Reese. It hasn't even been a week since she was drafted, but fans have already shown her support.

On X, Reese couldn't help but be emotional about her recent feat.

"My jersey already being sold is crazy 🥺i love yalllll," Reese posted on social media to show her appreciation.

Reese has not played a single game yet and her popularity has already skyrocketed. There's a chance that her jersey could get sold out once again once she makes her WNBA debut.

