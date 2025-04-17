“I might get k*lled for saying this”: Kentucky HC Kenny Brooks presents bold Sonia Citron-Paige Bueckers comparison

By Lindsey Ware
Modified Apr 17, 2025 17:42 GMT
WNBA: Draft - Source: Imagn
WNBA: Draft Sonia Citron (image credit: IMAGN)

Kenny Brooks has a hot take on women's basketball. The Kentucky coach shared his thoughts on Notre Dame's Sonia Citron in an appearance on "The Hoffman Show."

"I might get k*lled for saying this, but I think she's every bit as good as Paige Bueckers," Brooks said on Wednesday.
Citron, who spent her college career at Notre Dame, was the No. 3 pick in Monday's WNBA draft. The guard will begin her professional career with the Washington Mystics. Brooks' star point guard, Georgia Amoore, was drafted No. 6 overall and will be Citron's teammate.

"I told Sonia, I said 'You are my favorite player other than Georgia Amoore,'" Brooks said. "I think I was probably the most excited person in the building, because now, I get to go see two of my favorite players play a lot."
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn

Brooks was also asked to give a scouting report on Citron.

"She is a silent assassin," Brooks said. "She's going to go out, and she always makes the right play on both ends of the floor."
WNBA: Draft - Source: Imagn
WNBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

Citron will aim to prove she's worthy of Brooks' high praise as she begins her professional career.

Comparing Sonia Citron and Paige Bueckers

Sonia Citron is a shooting guard, and while Paige Bueckers can also play at that position, she usually serves as a point guard. Both players stayed at the same school for the entirety of their college careers, a rare occurrence in the age of NIL.

Citron is a versatile two-way guard who is a solid shooter. In her senior season, she was Notre Dame's third-highest scorer with 14.1 points per game, along with 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 48.4% shooting, including 37.2% from beyond the arc. Citron was a contributor on both sides of the ball, recording career-highs in steals and blocks, with 1.9 and 0.9 per game.

The Notre Dame guard is a smart decision maker with a well-rounded skill set that made her stand out to WNBA scouts and Kentucky coach Kenny Brooks.

WNBA: Draft - Source: Imagn
WNBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

Bueckers was the consensus No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA draft. Like Citron, she has a strong two-way skill set. Bueckers has proved her ability to bounce back from injury and serve in a leadership position, having guided UConn to the national title this season.

In her final college campaign, Bueckers led the Huskies in points per game, with 19.9, and assists, with 4.6. She added 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals. She is known for her efficiency and game-changing abilities.

Bueckers and Citron are both dominant guards, as highlighted by their No. 1 and No. 3 picks in the WNBA draft. Both have skill sets that should translate nicely to the WNBA.

About the author
Lindsey Ware

Lindsey Ware

Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.

Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.

Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.

Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.

When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint.

