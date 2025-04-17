“I might get k*lled for saying this”: Kentucky HC Kenny Brooks presents bold Sonia Citron-Paige Bueckers comparison

Kenny Brooks has a hot take on women's basketball. The Kentucky coach shared his thoughts on Notre Dame's Sonia Citron in an appearance on "The Hoffman Show."

"I might get k*lled for saying this, but I think she's every bit as good as Paige Bueckers," Brooks said on Wednesday.

Citron, who spent her college career at Notre Dame, was the No. 3 pick in Monday's WNBA draft. The guard will begin her professional career with the Washington Mystics. Brooks' star point guard, Georgia Amoore, was drafted No. 6 overall and will be Citron's teammate.

"I told Sonia, I said 'You are my favorite player other than Georgia Amoore,'" Brooks said. "I think I was probably the most excited person in the building, because now, I get to go see two of my favorite players play a lot."

Brooks was also asked to give a scouting report on Citron.

"She is a silent assassin," Brooks said. "She's going to go out, and she always makes the right play on both ends of the floor."

Citron will aim to prove she's worthy of Brooks' high praise as she begins her professional career.

Comparing Sonia Citron and Paige Bueckers

Sonia Citron is a shooting guard, and while Paige Bueckers can also play at that position, she usually serves as a point guard. Both players stayed at the same school for the entirety of their college careers, a rare occurrence in the age of NIL.

Citron is a versatile two-way guard who is a solid shooter. In her senior season, she was Notre Dame's third-highest scorer with 14.1 points per game, along with 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 48.4% shooting, including 37.2% from beyond the arc. Citron was a contributor on both sides of the ball, recording career-highs in steals and blocks, with 1.9 and 0.9 per game.

The Notre Dame guard is a smart decision maker with a well-rounded skill set that made her stand out to WNBA scouts and Kentucky coach Kenny Brooks.

Bueckers was the consensus No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA draft. Like Citron, she has a strong two-way skill set. Bueckers has proved her ability to bounce back from injury and serve in a leadership position, having guided UConn to the national title this season.

In her final college campaign, Bueckers led the Huskies in points per game, with 19.9, and assists, with 4.6. She added 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals. She is known for her efficiency and game-changing abilities.

Bueckers and Citron are both dominant guards, as highlighted by their No. 1 and No. 3 picks in the WNBA draft. Both have skill sets that should translate nicely to the WNBA.

