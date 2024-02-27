"I don't mind it; I like it": Former Duke guard Jay Williams gives a nod to NCAA tournament expansion ahead of March Madness

With March Madness right around the corner, tournament expansion has become a hot topic, with numerous conference and NCAA leaders initiating discussions to expand the field from its 68-team format.

After his recent comments on Caitlin Clark, ESPN "College GameDay" analyst and former Duke basketball standout Jay Williams gave his take on the NCAA tournament expansion.

"We watch all the games, all the time," Williams said on Saturday's episode of the long-running show. "When we get to March, there is such an excitement around. Everybody starts paying attention to all these teams. And for me, if we can extend that excitement a week or some extra games, why not?"

Furthermore, the former Duke guard also brought in the money factor, claiming that expanding the tournament would also bring in more money. However, the comment was met with boos from the show's live audience.

"I don't mind it; I like it," Jay Williams said.

The "College GameDay" crew was at the home of the national champions, the UConn Huskies, as they hosted the Villanova Wildcats. It was the ESPN show's first visit to Storrs in a decade. Saturday's crew included host Rece Davis and analysts Jay Bilas, Jay Williams, Seth Greenberg and Andraya Carter.

NCAA president's stance on expansion of NCAA tournament

NCAA President Charlie Baker revealed that the NCAA's basketball committee has “been discussing those ideas since last summer” and that the association “might have some update on those potential changes between now and the end of this year's tournament in early April.”

Furthermore, Baker also indicated that he doesn't support decreasing opportunities for schools from smaller leagues.

“Most of the people who follow college sports think the NCAA tournament in basketball is perfect, right?" Baker said. "So anything that's done to change it needs to be done with care and consideration.”

What is March Madness?

The NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament is a single-elimination tournament with 68 teams competing for the national championship in seven rounds. The final round is called the Final Four.

March Madness 2024 Schedule

Here's the schedule for March Madness 2024, which begins with Selection Sunday on March 17:

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

