“There's level of greatness” - College hoops analyst Jay Williams attacks Caitlin Clark’s GOAT title during LSU vs. Kentucky men's basketball game

There's growing consensus among experts that Caitlin Clark might well be the best women's college basketball player ever to grace the NCAA's Div I. However, college football analyst Jay Williams might not be one of them.

That's after the Iowa standout surpassed Kelcey Plum to become the NCAA's all-time women's Div I college basketball top scorer. Clark is also heavily favored to become the first overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

However, not everyone agrees, with some believing that Clark still has an important task ahead of her before claiming that title.

It has been pointed out that to achieve that level of respect, she needs to lead Iowa to a national championship title. Williams expressed that opinion recently during the broadcast of an LSU vs. Kentucky game:

"I hear people talking about GOATS. For me, I'm like, "OK, you wanna be a GOAT. Fine. There's level of greatness. You gotta win championships to be GOATS...Championships. That's how we measure greatness overall."

The Hawkeyes seem in prime position to achieve that objective in 2024, as they are ranked No. 4 in the nation and have a leader in Caitlin Clark.

Caitlin Clark on breaking the historic record

After breaking the historic record last week against the Michigan Wolverines, Clark explained how she felt about the entire experience:

"You all knew I was going to shoot a logo three for the record. ... I don't know if you can really script it any better, just to do it in this fashion, I'm very grateful. Very thankful to be surrounded by so many people that have been my foundation."

The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball coach Lisa Blunder also spoke about the historic achievement and Clark's performance:

"It really is hard to stop Caitlin Clark. I think she does enjoy it. If you work that hard at your craft, don't you want to share it with everybody? Don't you want to express it?"

Clark breaking Plum's record will long live in the memory of Iowa City residents.