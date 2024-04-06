"I need to try to get a hold of Bronny": USC's latest HC Eric Musselman reveals desire to retain LeBron James' son amid transfer and NBA draft news

Eric Musselman joined the USC Trojans as coach on Thursday and is already getting down to business, and his first target is LeBron James' son, Bronny James.

Speaking to the media after his appointment, Musselman said:

“Well, I mean, I need to try to get a hold of Bronny. I’ve texted him. Certainly, he has got a lot of options. We respect those options. We just want him to know that, hey, you know, this opportunity is here if you want to play at USC, we’d love to have him. Such a talented young man.”

Eric Musselman replaced Andy Enfield after a disappointing season for the Trojans, as they finished with a 15-18 record, ninth in Pac-12. Enfield joined SMU as the coach on Apr. 2.

Bronny James has declared for the 2024 NBA draft

On Friday, Bronny James announced via Instagram that he was entering the NBA draft while also maintaining his college eligibility. The guard added that he will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

In his announcement, Bronny said:

"I've had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete."

His freshman season at USC started late in December after Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest in July.

He was diagnosed with a congenital heart disease and required surgery and rehabilitation. The four-month break from playing slowed Bronny's game, and he could never play full minutes.

In his freshman season, James Jr. averaged 4.8 points with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game playing 19.3 minutes. He shot 37% from the field, including 27% from the 3-point range.

His father, LeBron James, has always been vocal about sharing the court with Bronny at least once before he retired. However, the 39-year-old said earlier this week:

“Bronny is his own man. He has some tough decisions to make. When he’s ready to make those decisions, he’ll let us all know. But as his family, we’re going to support whatever he does.”

Before he chose the USC Trojans, the guard also had offers from Ohio State and Oregon. With him now in the transfer portal, fans are curious to see where he will choose to go.

Although he may have declared for the draft, this will most probably be just him getting his draft stock evaluated while meeting with NBA coaches. He's not the first player to do this, as college athletes often use this option to see where they are and improve themselves on returning.

