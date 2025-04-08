"I can't do it next year": J'wan Roberts sheds tears bidding emotional farewell to Kelvin Sampson's Cougars after devastating Florida loss

J'wan Roberts, a Houston graduate senior, found himself overwhelmed by a torrent in the aftermath of a heart-wrenching defeat to Florida in the national championship game on Monday.

Roberts, who had dedicated six years to the Cougars, couldn't hold back his emotions as he contemplated the reality that his journey in college basketball had reached its conclusion.

"Coach (Kelvin Sampson) has been everything to me," Roberts said postgame, as his voice thick with emotion. "Everybody played a part in me being here for six years, and I wanted it so bad for them.

"And it hurts because I can’t do it next year. I can’t put myself in position to do it next year. This will be my last time with my jersey, and I feel terrible."

Despite the agony of defeat, J'wan Roberts channeled his energy into imparting wisdom to his younger teammates.

"I told the younger guys, the returners, to remember this feeling, so that next time you’re in this position, you’ll be on top," Roberts continued. "I’m glad I played with all of those guys, but coach Sampson, the role he played in my life, I can’t even put it into words."

Roberts finished the Monday contest with eight points and eight rebounds on 3-for-13 shooting as he struggled to find his offensive rhythm.

He joined Sampson's squad in 2019-20 and redshirted his first year. Six years later, he leaves Houston as the third all-time in career rebounds, behind Hakeem Olajuwon and Elvin Hayes.

J'Wan Roberts reflects on his journey from AAU to national championship contender

J'Wan Roberts expressed deep gratitude for the University of Houston coaching staff's investment in his development, highlighting his transformative journey from high school to being a pivotal player in the Cougars' championship pursuits.

"I want to thank the coaches for coming to one of my AAU games, looking at me, and giving me the opportunity to play at the University of Houston," Roberts said postgame (at 7:08).

"They invested so much in me, development-wise. I redshirted my first year and six years later, who knew I would be playing for a national championship?"

Roberts further emphasized the unforeseen trajectory of his career, from being a relatively unknown prospect to playing a significant role on a national stage.

His gratitude to the coaching staff was palpable, as he finished his speech by saying that Houston had been the best years of hs life.

