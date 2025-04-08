“Teach this man the sky hook”: Fans react as Hakeem Olajuwon and Victor Wembanyama share a moment courtside at NCAA Finals

It's NCAA Tournament title game time as Houston took on Florida, and many basketball legends were in attendance. Among them are Houston alum Hakeem Olajuwon and NBA star Victor Wembanyama.

NCAA March Madness took to X on Monday to share a video of the two hoopers greeting one another.

College basketball fans responded with their reactions to the interaction. One joked that Olajuwon could teach Wembanyama a basketball skill.

"PLEASE teach this man the sky hook ASAP."

Some said the basketball duo has aura.

"Aura"

"Holy aura"

Meanwhile, a couple of fans chimed in on the greatness on display.

"Greatness right there," another fan proclaimed.

"GOAT X GOAT," another fan chimed in.

Others discussed Wembanyama's injury. Deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder has kept him sidelined since Feb. 20.

"Shoulder looking good"

Hakeem Olajuwon involved in Final Four controversy

Houston defeated Duke in the Final Four on Saturday to advance to the national championship game. Olajuwon, a Cougars and NBA legend, was in attendance to root for his team.

When Houston pulled off the win, Olajuwon tried to join Houston's postgame celebration on the court. However, he was unable to do so, as he was stopped by security. Olajuwon was denied access to the court because he did not have a media credential.

Olajuwon made it clear in an interview with KPRC 2 that there was no hard feelings following the incident.

"Sometimes, people [make] bad judgment ... I’m so glad we won anyway. That’s all," Olajuwon said.

The Houston alum is determined to be on the court to celebrate if the Cougars win the national championship.

"I will push him out of the way," Olajuwon joked when asked if there would be an issue with him getting on the court again.

Olajuwon emigrated from Nigeria to play at Houston from 1981-84, during which he earned the nickname "The Dream." He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1984 NBA Draft and played in the league until 2002. Now, he is hoping that he can celebrate alongside his alma mater if Houston wins its first-ever title.

