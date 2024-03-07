"I have NO intention of retiring,": Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman finally shuts down rumors around his professional career

Dana Altman has conclusively dispelled speculations regarding his potential move to the professional realm.

As the 2023-24 NCAA basketball season nears its conclusion, the Oregon Ducks find themselves on the cusp of missing the upcoming NCAA tournament, barring an unexpected deep run in the Pac-12 tournament.

Amidst this backdrop, the spotlight has turned to Coach Dana Altman, wrapping up his impressive 14th season at the helm of the Ducks’ basketball program.

Retirement rumors have swirled around Altman, hinting that he might be contemplating stepping away from coaching. However, in a recent statement, Altman firmly quashed these speculations on Tuesday.

“I don’t know who said it,” Altman said via 247Sports. “I know I didn’t. I haven’t talked to anyone, so whoever is saying that, it’s pure speculation. I’m not going anywhere, unless this school tells me to. I’m not retiring, that’s for sure”.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello had previously reported on the growing buzz surrounding Altman’s potential retirement, and CBS Sports added to the intrigue by noting “increased noise” regarding his departure.

But Altman sets the record straight:

"I have NO intention of retiring, and I never have had any plans to retire," Altman said, as quoted by The Spun.

Dana Altman's contract spans until the 2027-28 season

Altman’s contract, extended through the 2027-28 season, reflects the Ducks’ commitment to their seasoned leader. His annual compensation of $3.775 million will continue through 2025-26, followed by two years at $4 million each.

According to James Crepea of The Oregonian, if Oregon were to initiate a buyout, it would entail a substantial $19 million, while if Altman were to depart for another program, the cost would still be sizable at $4 million.

These figures underscore the university’s investment in Dana Altman’s continued success.

Dana Altman: The most successful coach in Oregon basketball history

Head coach Dana Altman of the Oregon Ducks.

Altman’s legacy as Oregon’s basketball coach since the 2010-11 season speaks volumes: a career record of 340–150, seven NCAA tournament appearances, one memorable run to the Final Four, and three Pac-12 championships—making him the winningest coach in program history.

