“I am officially pumped”: Jan Jensen posts wholesome welcome message for Iowa Hawkeyes’ latest transfer portal addition

Jan Jensen brings in point guard Chazadi Wright from the transfer portal as Iowa's latest addition. The former Georgia Tech player came less than a week after Jensen's coaching staff added former Yellow Jacket LaSondra Barrett as an assistant. It is assumed that since Barrett worked with Wright last season, she played a role in bringing her in.

On Wednesday, Wright made her decision to join the Hawkeyes public. She posted a series of pictures in Iowa's jerseys on her Instagram. The program also uploaded a hype post for the incoming guard on its Instagram on Thursday, showcasing some of her long-range buckets from the previous season.

Jan Jensen reposted it on her story and shared her excitement with the Iowa nation on IG:

"I officially introduce our newest Hawkeye @chit_chat1 Andddd, I am officially PUMPED! And, Proud!," she wrote.

Iowa coach shares her excitement after Wright joins WBB | via @janjensen13/ig

Chazadi Wright is coming off a decent freshman season under Karen Blair, where she battled for a starting role and still managed to play under 26 minutes per game. With that, she averaged 7.2 points, 2.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.0 steals on 37.1% shooting.

Her season-high 16 points on 4 of 7 3-point shooting against Pittsburgh came right after 15 points on 71.4% shooting against a ranked Nebraska team in December.

Jan Jensen won the Rookie Coach of the Year award

Jan Jensen was named the 2025 Spalding Maggie Dixon NCAA Division I Rookie Coach of the Year earlier this month by the WBCA. She gripped the program last offseason to replace Lisa Bluder, who was with the school for two decades. The award recognizes a coach who leads his/her team to a successful season during their debut year.

"Jan led Iowa to a remarkable season. We celebrate her effort and effectiveness on the basketball court as a teacher and equally applaud the extensive role she plays in impacting the lives of her student-athletes," WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew said.

In her first year without Lisa Bluder and Caitlin Clark, Jan Jensen led the Hawkeyes to a 23-11 winning season. The team also integrated an incoming player, Lucy Olsen, into the leadership role and defeated teams like Kansas, Iowa State, Michigan State, USC, and more.

