"I probably would not share that with anyone because I'd be embarrassed": Azzi Fudd on being "self-aware" of her pre-game playlist

UConn standout Azzi Fudd led the No. 2-seeded Huskies to the national championship last week after her team blew out the South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 in the natty game last Sunday.

Ad

Fudd led the Huskies' effort tallying 24 points, five rebounds and one assist, which led to her winning the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player over her teammates, Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong.

During an interview with GQ Sports, while answering fan questions, the popular Fudd refuted a claim by a fan that proclaimed her pre-game playlist the best in the Huskies team.

"Listen, I'm self-aware," Azzi Fudd said. "I know that is not true. It's a good pre-game playlist for me, but I probably would not share with anyone cause I'd be embarrassed."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Azzi Fudd gets ultimate compliment from UConn coach

Before the NCAA tournament, Azzi Fudd was enjoying an injury-free season with some career-high games but was still firmly behind Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong in terms of on-court production.

With Bueckers and Strong shining during the Big Dance, Fudd picked her moment and was the Huskies' star in the Final Four, averaging 21.5 points and getting named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.

Ad

During a news conference after her performance in the national championship game, coach Geno Auriemma credited Fudd for UConn's success at March Madness (0:20).

"We as coaches felt like Azzi was the key to the tournament," Auriemma said. "That every game that Azzi played, we talked about in the locker room just the coaching staff, we said that every time Azzi scores more than 16.0 points, we win every one of those games.

Ad

"And so, we thought if she could have an Azzi-type game, it didn't have to be a 20.0 point game like the one against South Carolina, that we would win. We kinda know what we're gonna get from Paige (Bueckers), we kinda know what we're gonna get from Sarah (Strong). So, Azzi became the focal point for us for who has to step up tonight. She did, magnificently, obviously."

Ad

Ad

During Thursday's segment of Good Morning America, Fudd reacted to Auriemma's high praise for her role in the Huskies' natty success.

"It's a tremendous compliment, because coach does not hand out compliments easily, so when you do get one, you definitely want to savor it," Fudd said. "He doesn't sugarcoat things. He says what he believes, so it definitely means a lot."

Azzi Fudd will form a formidable bedrock for UConn alongside the talented Sarah Strong next season as the Huskies seek to defend their national title without Paige Bueckers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here