"I remember when he called Nika his slime": Paige Bueckers reveals how Geno Auriemma hilariously uses slang words to connect with her generation

Geno Auriemma and Paige Bueckers will go down in history as one of the best player and coach duos in women's college basketball. Bueckers revealed how the 70-year-old UConn coach stays up to date with his new generation of players during Wednesday's news conference ahead of the Huskies' showdown with the Creighton Bluejays.

Ad

A reporter asked Bueckers what makes Auriemma so relatable to her generation. The UConn star had a funny expression on her face as she gathered her thoughts, drawing laughs from the media in attendance before answering the question.

"I mean, he has grandkids," Bueckers said. "He's trying to be understanding. He doesn't get on TikTok."

Bueckers repeated the question to find the right words for her answer before delivering a hilarious piece of trivia about Auriemma.

Ad

Trending

"He tries to be cool, tries to learn some new slang. I remember when he called Nika [Muhl] his slime," Bueckers said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Slime is an American slang term used when describing a person who is a close friend. Paige Bueckers and Nika Muhl played together for three seasons under Geno Auriemma, with the three of them reaching the national championship game in 2022.

Paige Bueckers stepping up for Geno Auriemma as season nears conclusion

The fifth-ranked UConn Huskies have been on fire lately, winning each of their last five games to improve their record to 26-3. They have crushed the opposition during that stretch, winning by an average of 37.0 points.

Ad

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (#5) drives past Butler Bulldogs guard Riley Makalusky (#2) for a layup during their game on February 22, 2025, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Photo: Getty

UConn is coming off an emphatic 86-47 victory over the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday. Five players scored in double figures for the Huskies, who remained unbeaten in the Big East Conference through 16 games this season.

Ad

Paige Bueckers powered the Huskies' victory, scoring 23 points. She shot 10-of-16 from the floor, including 2-for-5 from deep. It was the 14th time this season that Bueckers has scored at least 20 points in a game. She has been an important piece for Geno Auriemma, averaging 18.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Sarah Strong also punished the Butler defense, scoring 16 points. She shot 7-for-13 from the field, including 2-of-5 from the 3-point area. She came close to recording her seventh double-double of the season, grabbing nine rebounds. Strong also displayed her defensive prowess, amassing two steals and two blocks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here