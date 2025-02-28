"I cannot do this right now"; "I'm gonna cry": Fans get emotional in Paige Bueckers' last regular season home game 

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers just wrapped up her final game in her program's home arena earlier on Thursday. Once more, the senior paved the way towards a 19-point victory (72-53) for the No. 5 team in the country over the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays, as they stay unbeaten in Big East play (17-0, 27-3 overall) with one regular season game left.

In true Bueckers fashion, the fourth-year star sent off her last home game on a good note with 15 points on 6-for-13 shooting, seven rebounds, seven assists and a block. Now with the 2024-2025 regular season wrapping up for the Geno Auriemma-coached squad, Bueckers can focus on the one thing she's never won in her college career — a national championship.

Before the matchup as well, as pregame introductions were under way, XL Center gave Bueckers a special and hyped-up final entrance to commemorate her stellar four years of being the face of the program in Storrs.

This sent fans through an emotional ride online, with many reacting to Bueckers' final home game on X/Twitter:

"I cannot do this right now," one fan said.

"I'm gonna cry," another fan wrote.

"I’m already crying about Paige Bueckers’s last game in Hartford," another fan said.

Some just marvelled at the kind of physical and mental skillset Bueckers possesses, which has been her advantage in college basketball and could prove to be moving forward to the WNBA:

"Paige Bueckers' game is tailor-made for the WNBA. She's also a lot better defensively than folks may think," one fan claimed.

Bueckers and Co. will have their final regular season matchup on Sunday against the unranked Marquette Golden Eagles. It will be the last time the Hopkins, Minnesota native will play in Gampel Pavilion.

UConn Huskies clinch fifth-straight Big East conference regular season championship

For the fifth year in a row, the UConn Huskies are crowned as the Big East conference regular season champions after amassing a league-dominating 17-0 record. Their current streak of regular season titles started in 2021, which was Paige Bueckers' first year with the program and has won it every time ever since.

The Huskies now set their sights on taking on the postseason with a boosted morale, as they hope to also win the Big East conference tournament championship for the fifth straight time. From there, they look to win the national title in the NCAA tournament after an almost nine-year drought.

