When Geno Auriemma’s son Mike was in disbelief after Sue Bird pointed out UConn HC’s hilarious shortcoming: “You’re on that phone long enough”

Back in 2020, Geno Auriemma was making rounds of Instagram Lives with his former players. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when practices and games for women's college basketball couldn't be held, the tenured tactician turned to chatting with some of his well-known players.

Ad

This caught the attention of his son, Mike, and Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird, who were laughing about one particular sequence during their live in 2020. When the older Auriemma went on live with player-turned-analyst Rebecca Lobo, he couldn't figure out how to turn the camera to face him, which many found hilarious.

Ad

Trending

Both his son and Bird then went on to react, pointing out that he has a line of chats ahead then.

"He's got a line. I know that there's a line," Bird said before the younger Auriemma pointed out, "Well, he already did. This is because it went well with I think it was Rebecca first then Stewie," where Bird responded with, "Rebecca's was the funniest just because he could not figure out how to flip the camera or whatever." (4:17)

Ad

"I'm like, 'C'mon, you're on that phone enough. You should know how to operate it,'" Bird expressed before Auriemma affirmed, "I'm sure he's going to ask you that same question. So, we won't spoil it the whole like top five or whatever he puts together. So, we won't ask you that."

Ad

Funnily enough, while Auriemma figured out how to use the front camera during his live with Bird days after, he struggled to get his former player to join with the public chat helping him with it.

Ad

Sue Bird asserts that Diana Taurasi was a people pleaser

Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird in 2020. - Source: David Butler II, Imagn

Later on in the live, when the discussion centered around Sue Bird's time with the UConn Huskies, Mike Auriemma asked the former WNBA cager if there was any tension within the 2001-2002 team when it came to the seniors and a then surging sophomore in Diana Taurasi. Bird asserted that everyone complemented each other, given that's all that Taurasi wanted.

Ad

"Dee was definitely the most talented on that roster like 100%. But simultaneously, your dad does a good job of setting the hierarchy up, and he lets the seniors lead. Dee, even though she is a strong, aggressive personality, she's also a pleaser especially in team settings. She wants everyone to feel good, that's a part of what makes her a great teammate," Bird explained. (6:10)

Ad

"A great player. She wants it to vibe, she wants it to feel good," she then concluded.

That crop of Huskies went on to clinch the 2002 national championship, the first of the 2002 to 2004 national title three-peat. Taurasi led the Geno Auriemma-coached team as key players like Bird graduated and moved up to the professional ranks shortly after.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here