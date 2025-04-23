"I was scared": Jeremy Lamb speaks out on Jim Calhoun's infamous "whiteboard" incident from UConn's national championship game

Jeremy Lamb played at UConn for two seasons under Jim Calhoun and was part of the team that won the national title in 2011. Lamb recalled an infamous whiteboard incident involving Huskies coach Calhoun during the championship game against Butler on a podcast.

Ad

In an episode of the "Run Your Race" podcast on Tuesday, Lamb spilled the beans on Calhoun's rage during his halftime talk in the locker room.

"I had like, zero points at halftime," Lamb said (48:39). "And Coach Calhoun, he walked in the locker room. He was like, 'What the hell's wrong with y'all?' And he punched through the whiteboard. I'm sitting there like this, and he was like, 'You a f***ing punk.'

Ad

Trending

"He was going ham on me. I'm like, 'f*** that.' And Shabazz was like, 'Man, f*** that. I ain't playing next half.' And Kemba was like, "Yo. Like, Relax, bro. Like, chill.'... Man, he punched the whole whiteboard, like he punched it in half. We were sitting there, like, 'what's going on?' I was scared."

Ad

Ad

UConn defeated Butler 53-41 in the 2011 championship game. However, Calhoun's team needed to stage a comeback in the second half to secure the victory after trailing 22-19 at halftime.

Jim Calhoun coached at UConn from 1986 to 2012 and won three national championships with the program. He was inducted into the college basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Jeremy Lamb retired from the NBA in August 2024

NBA: Former Sacramento Kings Jeremy Lamb - Source: Imagn

On the other hand, Jeremy Lamb retired from the NBA on Aug. 7, 2024. He averaged 10.1 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game during this time in the pro league.

Ad

The Oklahoma City Thunder drafted Lamb in the first round of the 2012 NBA draft. He played three seasons with them before being traded to the Charlotte Hornets in 2015.

In July 2019, Lamb signed for the Indiana Pacers, where he had a three-year stint. He briefly played for the Sacramento Kings in 2022 as well, before seeing his career playing with the Stockton Kings in the G League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here