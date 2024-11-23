"I have a secret": $1.5M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson breaks silence on whether she will declare for 2025 WNBA draft

LSU star guard Flau'jae Johnson is emerging as a rising star on the Kim Mulkey-led squad after the departure of Angel Reese to the WNBA. Johnson has displayed her basketball prowess in the six games she has played with the Lady Tigers this season.

Flau'jae is eligible to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft after the current season is over. Considering how she's been performing, many fans have speculated about her going pro after the 2024-25 season. Addressing the rumors, Johnson spoke openly on her podcast, "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae."

"Actually I have a secret, and I guess the best time to put it out would be now, on my podcast," Johnson said. "After heavy consideration, and just talking with my team, my family, and everybody just involved in my athletic career, I want to let y'all know that I will be..."

She paused before laughing and changing her tone, saying,

"I'm just messing with y'all. I'm just playing."

She told fans to give her time as she’s simply enjoying basketball at the moment. While she is eligible, she said she’s in no rush and wants the decision to come naturally.

"Everybody keep asking me, just give it time, bro. Give it time... I'm just having fun right now, playing some of my best basketball. But I keep seeing in Twitter, everybody keeps asking... it's up in the air right now.

"If you don't know, I am eligible for the [WNBA] Draft, this year. So I'm kind of just letting God guide me," she added. "Whenever I feel that push or (feel that) it's time, then it's time. ... But nah, I really don't know. I'm just hooping right now."

Flau'jae Johnson revealed which music artist she would collaborate with if given the chance

Flau'jae Johnson is known for her talents on and off the court. She has become a success story among fans as an athlete who excels in basketball while also making strides in her music career.

The "Master Plan" singer was featured in a Bleacher Report video, where she was asked whom would she collaborate with if given the chance. Her reply was:

"Adele. I love Adele. I had tickets to her residency in Vegas and I couldn't go because I had practice. I chose Kim Mulkey over Adele so she better know how much I love her. Like, I love Adele."

Flau'jae Johnson was then asked if she was the one who was on AUX duty during pre-game travels. For a music artist, her answer was surprising:

"No, my AUX trash, 'cause I like to listen to Adele before the game," Flau'jae Johnson said. "I don't really try to get hyped before the game. I try to get more in the trance. She'll lull you to sleep type. My teammates don't like my AUX."

The national champion also confessed that if she ever met Adele, she would cry and be starstruck by her presence.

Flau'jae Johnson, who has an NIL valuation of $1.5 million (per On3 Sports), is averaging 24.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game and will suit up to face the Washington Huskies on Monday at Baha Mar Convention Center.

