“I chose Kim Mulkey over Adele”: $1.5M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson opens up about missed concert opportunity for practice

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson is doing an amazing job juggling basketball and her music career. She is in terrific form for the Lady Tigers this season, averaging 24.0 points and 8.3 rebounds in six games.

Onto her rap hustle, Johnson is one of the most exciting new artists on the scene. She released her first album, "Best of Both Worlds" in June and recently put out a music video for her song 'Master Plan.'

On Thursday, Bleacher Report uploaded a YouTube video where $1.5M NIL-worth Johnson was asked who she would collaborate with if she could pick any musician.

"Adele," she replied swiftly. "I love Adele. I had tickets to her residency in Vegas and I couldn't go because I had practice. I chose Kim Mulkey over Adele so she better know how much I love her. Like, I love Adele.

The interviewer then asked the junior guard if she was on AUX duty for pre-games.

"No, my AUX trash, 'cause I like to listen to Adele before the game," Flau'jae added. "I don't really try to get hyped before the game. I try to get more in the trance. She'll lull you to sleep type. My teammates don't like my AUX."

Johnson further stated that she would get starstruck if she ever met the 16-time Grammy-winning singer.

"I would cry if I saw Adele. I love Adele. I think only Adele and J Cole would get me starstruck," she said.

Flau'jae Johnson prepares fans for her next album

After the success of her debut EP 'Best of Both Worlds,' Flau'jae Johnson has set her sights on a highly anticipated follow-up.

On a recent episode of her podcast, Johnson talked in brief about her forthcoming project.

"It's getting cold and I know y'all boo'd up, RnB 4 activated," Flau'jae Johnson said. "I think it's gonna be eight songs on the project. It's gonna be beautiful, it's gonna be well put together, it's like a new me."

"I'm pivoting, I'm getting older and I got more to talk about going through heartbreak and relationships. So y'all gonna love it."

"When I tell y'all I've been in my bag, y'all gonna be like 'Damn, do she rap for real?.' Yea, coz I'm like that. RnB 4, it's getting dangerous. I ain't gonna lie. I'm getting y'all l ready."

The release date for the album is set for next year's Valentine's Day, Johnson confirmed.

