"You still crying about Angel Reese": Fans react as Flau'Jae Johnson's mom reignites beef with Sky star over viral debate 

An old beef could reignite in no time after LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson's mom took a shot at Angel Reese with a telling post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. A Reese fan's X account shared a screenshot of a now-deleted Kia Brooks post in which she reacted to another user saying that her daughter is the best women's basketball player LSU has seen in recent times.

Brooks took this opportunity to trash Reese, saying that her daughter can contribute on both ends.

"When you got it all on both ends , it's definitely a conversation," she quote-tweeted the post.

The post sparked plenty of reactions, especially Angel Reese fans. They weren't happy with those words and attacked Brooks over those remarks.

"She so f***ing lame like we see yo ass. Stop speaking on Angel for fucking once. Your daughter is a great player and you still crying about Angel. Shut this shit up," one fan wrote.

"She’s embarrassing af. I feel bad for Big 4," another fan wrote.

Others reminded people about everything Angel Reese did during her college days and rejected the attempt to bring the Chicago Sky star down.

"Angel averaged 23/15.4/2.3/1.8/1.6 on 52% shooting while being a top 5 defender in basketball," one fan said.

"This just a way to take a shot a Angel 🤦🏿‍♂️ why can’t people like who they like without tryna hate 🤣," another fan wrote.

It's been almost a year since Flau'Jae Johnson's and Angel Reese's mothers beefed on social media, changing the dynamics of the relationship between the two players.

Why did Flau'Jae Johnson's, Angel Reese's mothers beef on social media?

During the 2023-24 NCAA season, Angel Reese's and Flau'Jae Johnson's mothers engaged in a back-and-forth on social media which started when Angel Webb, Reese's mother, took issue with Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, sending her text messages with grammatical errors.

“Folks pls do not send me long text msgs with a bunch of grammatical errors it gives me a headache,” Webb wrote. “How do I know you said what you said if I can’t understand what you’re saying?”

Brooks responded with a big shot not only at Webb but Reese.

“You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0 or less GPA. And in fact when writing your smart message you didn't capitalize nor did you use any periods,” Brooks said.

Johnson updated her relationship with Reese in September, saying they weren't as close as before. If the situation continues, there won't be a relationship to save anymore.

