“Y’all gon have some good content”: $1.5M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson teases new album about ‘heartbreak and relationships'

Months after launching her first music album, Flau'jae Johnson is set to release another one. The LSU Tigers guard teased her upcoming "RnB 4" collection in the latest episode of the "Best of Both Worlds" podcast. In the Instagram snippet of the same conversation, Johnson said the eight-track project stems from her personal life experiences around love and heartbreak.

She also said that the new album will showcase a more refined approach towards production and will be released around Feb. 14, 2025.

"It's getting cold and I know y'all boo'd up, RnB 4 activated," Flau'jae Johnson said. "I think it's gonna be eight songs on the project. It's gonna be beautiful, it's gonna be well put together, it's like a new me.

"I'm pivoting, I'm getting older and I got more to talk about going through heartbreak and relationships. So y'all gonna love it bro.

"But I've been in my bag. When I tell y'all I've been in my bag, y'all gonna be like 'Damn, do she rap for real?.' Yea, coz I'm like that. RnB 4, it's getting dangerous. I ain't gonna lie. I'm getting y'all l ready. When the valentines day come, y'all gonna have some good content I'm telling y'all that."

Flau'jae Johnson's debut album came on June 28. The nine-track album featured singers like NLE Choppa, 2Rare and Lil Wayne. On Nov. 15, Johnson launched a Deluxe version of the album, which feature four more songs.

Flau'jae Johnson's music career has helped her become the top NIL player in women's basketball

Flau’jae Johnson slowly made it to the top-5 list in terms of NIL valuation within the women’s basketball landscape last season. However, as she made strides in her music career this season, the crafty guard has clinched the top NIL spot.

Johnson overtook Paige Bueckers for the No. 1 spot, with an estimation of $1.5 million. Bueckers' NIL is currently calculated at $1.4 million.

The two women’s basketball stars had a back-and-forth this summer, where Bueckers reclaimed the top spot. However, Flau'jae Johnson saw a rise in her NIL early in October, slightly surpassing Bueckers again.

However, the numbers can change soon. According to On3, Johnson’s latest deal was with JBL Audio in August. Bueckers sealed a partnership with Panini America on Nov. 19.

