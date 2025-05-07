"I see 12-0" "Absolutely love this": Fans hyped as Purdue announces non-conference schedule featuring Mark Pope's Kentucky, Nate Oats' Alabama

Matt Painter's Purdue Boilermakers are gearing up for a challenging nonconference schedule in the upcoming 2025-26 season, as the program unveiled its slate on Tuesday.

Ad

The team posted the schedule on Instagram, and it includes high-caliber match-ups and regional contests with an eye on testing the Boilermakers early to get it ready for the tough Big Ten games.

Ad

Trending

Some of the teams that Purdue will be up against include Mark Pope's Kentucky, which they will play first in an exhibition game to start the season. After that, they have three home games before traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on Nate Oats' Alabama.

The Dec. 20 game against last season's Final Four participant, Auburn, at the Indy Classic, figures to be another marquee matchup for Painter's squad.

Fans were elated with the schedule and reacted to the release on Instagram. Here are some of the reactions:

Ad

"I see 12-0," one optimistic fan wrote.

"Bama/ISU/Marquette/Auburn, plus more P4 teams in the Bahamas tournament…absolute gauntlet of a non-con slate once again. Let Paint cook! Can’t wait!" another excited fan said.

"Absolutely love this," one commented read.

More fans chimed in to share their thoughts on the heavy schedule.

"Love the Kent State game too, 24-12 last year, good non P4 game," a user stated.

Ad

"we gon’ cook," another fan added.

"Jesus Christ is all I can say," one more chimed in.

Fans commented on Instagram (@boilerball/Instagram)

Matt Painter's Purdue ranks No. 1 in On3's preseason college basketball rankings

On3 released its way-too-early college basketball preseason top 25 on Tuesday, and Purdue sits at the top. The Boilermakers finished last season at 14th in the final AP poll after falling to Houston in the Sweet Sixteen of March Madness.

Ad

They tied for fourth in the Big Ten regular season standings and lost to Michigan in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

While most teams around the country lost key pieces this offseason, Purdue returns the majority of its production from last season — all five of its top scorers will be back in West Lafayette.

Leading the charge is senior Trey Kaufman-Renn, who averaged 20.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season. Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer are back in the backcourt after the pair each averaged 15.8 and 13.8 points per game, respectively, in the 2024-25 season.

This is one of the reasons On3 gave the Boilermakers the edge over Houston, UConn, Michigan and BYU. CBS Sports also released its preseason top 25 this week and had Purdue ranked third behind Houston and St. John's.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here