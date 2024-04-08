"I see how this game is about to go smh": $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese is not impressed with officiating for the Iowa-South Carolina game

Angel Reese and the entire college basketball world tuned in to catch the NCAA women's national championship game between Iowa and South Carolina. But the officiating in the game left the LSU Tigers star pretty frustrated. She took to X to express her opinion on the same and she certainly didn't sound happy about it.

Reese was a part of the Tigers squad that won the title against Iowa a year ago. This season, the team reached the Elite Eight before being eliminated by Caitlin Clark’s side to end their year. So the forward was left to watch the game from home and she didn't like what she saw from the officials.

Here is what Angel Reese, who has an NIL valuation of $1.8 million according to One3, had to say about the Iowa vs South Carolina national championship game.

“I see how this game is about to go smh,” she wrote on X.

Reese probably wanted to speak about the issue in detail but refrained from doing so. According to her, she typed many things to share on social media but deleted all of them at least six times.

“I’ve typed up so many things and just hit delete about 6 times already,” she wrote with crying face emojis.

The game took a sour turn due to some contentious calls from the officials. One such instance occurred early in the first half, where Caitlin Clark allegedly pushed off a Gamecocks defender before making a 3-pointer.

Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley also got warned for protesting a foul call against her team. Despite all that, South Carolina went into halftime with a three-point lead with a 49-46 scoreline.

Angel Reese opened up about facing criticism for NIL deals

Days after losing the Elite Eight matchup to Caitlin Clark and Iowa, Angel Reese declared for the WNBA Draft. She also opened up about the criticism she faced about her lucrative NIL deals all through her career. According to her, people doubted her and her commitment to the court.

“People are going to doubt me thinking I got too Hollywood, I got too big-headed. But I said I was going to be SEC Player of the Year, and I was SEC Player of the Year,” she told Vogue over a Zoom call.

The ‘Bayou Barbie’ created a passionate fan base for herself while playing for LSU and led them to a national title while she was there. She could have returned for another year, but decided to forgo her remaining college eligibility to turn professional. While her fan base might find it bittersweet, the basketball world will have its eyes on Angel Reese when she makes her WNBA debut.

