"I got too Hollywood": $1.8M NIL star Angel Reese opens up about facing criticism over lucrative NIL deals

Angel Reese has announced her entry into the WNBA draft, a day the LSU Lady Tigers fans dreaded but recognized as inevitable. The ‘Bayou Barbie’ made headlines with her declaration just days after LSU's exit from the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament against Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes.

In a move inspired by Serena Williams, Reese, renowned for her on-court abilities and striking style, shared her decision through a glamorous photoshoot with Vogue, once again showing her ambition and flair for the grand.

“I didn’t want anything to be basic. Of course, I like to do everything big,” said Reese.

Despite facing criticism for her lucrative NIL deals (Beats by Dre, Goldman, Reebok, Amazon) and off-court engagements, the $1.8 million NIL-valued Reese (as per On3) remained unfazed.

She proved her detractors wrong with her performance and numerous accolades throughout her college journey. Speaking to Vogue over a Zoom call, the LSU forward said,

“People are going to doubt me thinking I got too Hollywood, I got too big-headed. But I said I was going to be SEC Player of the Year, and I was SEC Player of the Year.”

While some may question Reese's decision to forgo her remaining college eligibility, she remains steadfast in her resolve, acknowledging the bittersweet nature of leaving behind the passionate fan base she's built at LSU.

Angel Reese couldn't fathom overnight stardom

Angel Reese's journey from being a college freshman to the WNBA draft has been nothing short of exemplary. Reese's journey to overnight stardom has been a whirlwind, but she remains grounded and focused on her goals. In an interview with Vogue, she stated:

“You don't really realize it in the moment but obviously the things you say and do can change everything. I literally woke up the next day and I was a celebrity.”

Reese declared for the WNBA as one of the sensational athletes in the highly anticipated draft class alongside Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

“I've done everything I wanted to do in college. My ultimate goal is to be a pro- and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready,” stated Reese.

Despite the stark differences between the WNBA and college basketball, the 21-year-old seems ready to embrace the opportunity to start another trek to the top of a new mountain.

