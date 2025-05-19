Sacramento State’s new player, Mikey Williams, got candid about his love for basketball during an interview with "Overtime". On Monday, "Overtime" shared a clip of Williams's interview on Instagram as he expressed himself honestly after his latest move to join Shaquille O’Neal's program.

The freshman started at UCF Knights before he joined Shaq in Sacramento as the latter was named the General Manager of the program. Williams was one of the most hyped high school basketball prospects in the country before he entered college basketball.

The 20-year-old got honest about his basketball philosophy during his "Overtime" interview.

“I love basketball, man,” Williams said. “It’s my priority. You gotta understand that as a basketball player, you’re still a human too. So you still got human things going on outside of basketball. And if your mind isn't right, it could affect your play... (Therefore) I came to a conclusion that I was taking it for granted and that just changed my mindset instantly.”

Williams admitted to the human side of being an athlete, that comes with personal struggles and the pressure of expectations. He acknowledged that life off the court could take a toll on your focus.

But he actually changed his perspective on this. He understood the importance of remaining grateful regardless of the trials and tribulations he faced, because he still gets to play basketball for a living.

So it doesn't matter if he plays two minutes, Williams is always determined to give his everything.

“I think I was reading my Bible and got on my knees and I was about to pray. I just started having these visions, just everything I had worked for and my future. That just clicked right there. I have been taking things for granted,” he added.

Williams’ college career didn’t go as many once expected. After being charged for assault with a weapon and firing into a vehicle, he was given a plea deal. Williams then decided to transfer from Memphis to UCF.

He appeared in 18 games at UCF last season, averaging 5.1 points in 14 minutes per game. Williams has another opportunity at Sacramento State to continue with basketball. And it seems like he is determined to seize it.

Mikey Williams opens up on coach Mike Bibby’s warning before he chose Sacramento State

Mikey Williams officially committed to Sacramento State after playing his freshman season at UCF. On Saturday, the 20-year-old guard opened up about the decision, revealing that the move wasn't made immediately, mainly due to financial concerns voiced by coach Mike Bibby.

“Honestly, it wasn’t right away,” Williams said. “It probably took about a little over a week. Because he (Coach Bibby) didn’t think that he had enough money for me to come.”

“I told him, like it’s not even about the money right now, you feel me? I just want to be in a good situation, so we really made it work.”

Coach Bibby had been transparent from the beginning as he explained the situation surrounding Sacramento State’s finances. The program faced a reported $37 million in budget deficit, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Williams, on the other hand, is determined to prove himself. More than anything, he wanted a chance to grow and compete in a no-nonsense environment. And that’s what Bibby promised. According to Williams, Bibby had been candid about his coaching style and a roster that would operate on merit.

