Sacramento State’s Mikey Williams reacted to a post on social media about Tyran Stokes. On Sunday, Slam High School posted a clip of Stokes finishing a dunk over his opponent for Notre Dame High School.

Williams acknowledged the small forward’s skill as he hyped him up on his Instagram story.

"Lil bro is heem,🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯" Williams wrote.

Sacramento State hooper Mikey Williams drops 4-word reaction on Tyran Stokes dunking over his opponents - Image source: Instagram/mikey

Hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, Tyran Stokes has been ranked highly in the class of 2026. Stokes averaged 21.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game last season. The top prospect in the 2026 recruiting class reportedly decided to cancel his planned visit to Kentucky, according to Jacob Polacheck.

Stokes was rumored to move up to the 2025 recruiting class, especially after he announced not playing in the AAU circuit this summer. Stokes has reportedly received offers from Arkansas, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kentucky and Oregon.

On the other hand, Mikey Williams averaged 5.1 points in 14 minutes per game across 18 appearances with the UCF Knights last season. Williams also put up a total of 35 rebounds and 13 assists while shooting 37.1 during the freshman season.

Mikey Williams transfers to Sacramento State to play under Mike Bibby

Former high school basketball sensation Mikey Williams transferred to Sacramento State to play under former Sacramento Kings star and current coach Mike Bibby. Williams, who played his freshman season at UCF, revealed to ESPN on Apr. 22 about his excitement at joining the program.

The 6-foot-3 guard with over 3.0 million Instagram followers became an internet sensation because of his dunking ability and viral highlight reels. At 12, Williams recorded his first official game dunk on April 15, 2017, while playing for the San Diego Sharks in sixth grade.

NBA stars like LeBron James praised his potential when he was still a teenager, and he was once ranked as a five-star recruit. During his seventh and eighth grade years, he was ranked as the top player in the 2023 class by the Naismith National Youth All-American Report.

Now at Sacramento State, Williams is stepping into a program that’s clearly on the rise. The university is set to unveil a brand-new basketball facility this fall, and its leadership is investing in building a competitive team. University President Luke Wood, an alum and the youngest president in the California State University system, has been reported to prioritize sports.

The addition of big names like Shaquille O’Neal, Mike Bibby and Mikey Williams has signaled Sacramento State’s intent ahead of the new season.

