"I think he wants to make history”: Alex Karaban’s mom Olga discloses why UConn star is eager to return to the team

Alex Karaban has withdrawn his candidacy for the 2024 NBA drafts and is rejoining the pack at Huskies. Karaban's decision could be to ignite his stock, given that he was projected as a second-rounder draft pick.

His projections revolved around being a mid or late second-round in several mock drafts despite notable performances at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine. However, as per his mom Olga Karaban, the forward wants to relive the championship moments with UConn.

"I think he wants to make history again," Olga said when asked about her son's plans. "He wanted to go back, to have a special year for him, and he wanted to improve on some feedback he has gotten. It's been a combination of everything, I would say."

Despite aiming for the big league, Karaban had been consistently considering returning to the Huskies under Dan Hurley's guidance. Even on Wednesday, the last day for players to return to college, Alex Karaban was battling with the tough decision.

"He was undecided," Olga shared Alex's hesitation. "He had talks with his agents, us, his coaches. He woke up 50-50 this morning."

Karaban was a regular piece in Connecticut Huskies' back-to-back NCAA championship runs in 2023 and 2024. In the combine, he posted the best record in the 3-point star drill by converting 21 of 25 shots. He then posted 12 points on 80% shooting in the final scrimmage.

Alex Karaban's performance with UConn

Alex Karaban immediately found a starting role on the Huskies after coming off the bench in the season opener during his freshman year. Despite being in his first year with the squad, Karaban brought a veteran-like presence and scored in double digits in his first 5 games. He averaged 9.3 points, 1.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks and was named the Big East All-Freshman.

During his sophomore year, Karaban saw a slight increase in minutes and shot attempts. He averaged 13.3 points, 1.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game. He shot nearly 50% throughout the season, touched the 20-point mark 8 times and became UConn's third-leading scorer last season.

While Alex Karban's return is a sigh of relief for the Huskies, it only solves a part of the 2024-25 season puzzle. The program sees its paint protector Donovan Clingan alongside the versatile Stephon Castle become the potential lottery pick in the drafts.