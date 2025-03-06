"I thought it was beautiful": Purdue's Matt Painter shares hilarious story about guard Myles Colvin subbing himself in the game

Purdue coach Matt Painter remembered what Myles Colvin did in the opening stages of the 18th-ranked Boilermakers' 100-71 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Mackey Arena on Tuesday night. Painter shared the hilarious story with reporters in the postgame press conference.

Ad

The wild sequence started 65 seconds into the first half when Colvin checked in for starter CJ Cox. Colvin returned to the bench 32 seconds later, with Cox moving back in as his replacement. Painter explained the reason behind those bizarre substitutions.

Ad

Trending

"Myles subbed himself in the game to start the game. If you can pull that off," Painter said (Timestamp 6:39). "I thought it was beautiful. Think about that. You can just sub yourself in. That wouldn't be chaotic, would it?"

Myles Colvin didn't do it intentionally, though, as he thought he was summoned by Matt Painter to replace CJ Cox.

Ad

"He's like, 'I heard you say my name.' I'm like, 'No.' It was a hell of a try. He got a shot up, too. I love it," Painter said.

Painter shed more light on the confusion that ensued following Cox's early substitution.

"I just kind of sat there, I was stunned," Painter said. "I kind of took a poll of our assistants and I said, 'Did CJ say he was hurt? He just subbed out.' [They asked] 'CJ, are you hurt?' He's like, 'No.' I was just trying to find an answer to make sense of what he did."

Ad

Myles Colvin delivers for Matt Painter in Purdue's win over Rutgers

Myles Colvin stepped up for Matt Painter off the bench, scoring nine points in the win over Rutgers. The sophomore guard shot 2-for-8 from the field, including 2-for-6 from beyond the arc. He also had two rebounds in 15 minutes of action.

The bulk of Purdue's offense came from its starters as they accounted for 70 of the Boilermakers' 100 points. Braden Smith starred for the Purdue Boilermakers, scoring 23 points on 7-for-13 shooting from the 3-point area. He came close to recording his ninth double-double of the season, dishing out nine assists against Rutgers.

Ad

Purdue Boilermakers guard Myles Colvin (#5) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Photo: Imagn

Fletcher Loyer matched Smith's offensive production, scoring 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting. He was lights out from beyond the arc, knocking down seven of his 12 3-point attempts. Trey Kaufman-Renn added 16 points for the Boilermakers, who improved their record to 21-9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here