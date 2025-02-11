“I usually laugh when I’m angry”: Lucy Olsen displays relief after beating Nebraska, having “sold the game” last time

Iowa senior guard Lucy Olsen recorded a season-high 32 points with seven assists and six rebounds in the Hawkeyes' 81-66 win over Nebraska on Monday.

Olsen spoke to reporters after the game and the interview was shared by Hawk Central on YouTube on Tuesday. She was asked if the Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten) and Cornhuskers (16-8, 7-6) matchup on Jan. 16, which Nebraska won in overtime, was still on her mind.

"I definitely was angry about that," Olsen said. "I sold the game last time, so I wanted to do my share tonight."

The last time the Big Ten rivals met, Olsen shot just 6 of 15 and missed five of her six free throws. She put up just 14 points, compared to her 17.0 points per game average this season.

Olsen argued that she didn't play much better in Monday's win, despite shooting 12 of 20 and making 50% of her free throws. Her 32 points led the Hawkeyes and her assists and rebounds were both above her season averages.

"I still didn't do too great tonight, so that wasn't exciting," Olsen said. "Luckily, the game wasn't on the line."

Olsen was all smiles while talking to members of the media. One reporter said that she always has a smile on her face and questioned what an angry Olsen looked like.

"I usually laugh when I'm angry, so you can't tell when I'm angry," Olsen said.

Lucy Olsen's recent dominance for Iowa

Lucy Olsen kicked off the scoring for Iowa on Monday, putting up the first seven points of the Big 10 matchup. In her past five games, she has recorded 20+ points three times and has shot above her 43.6% average field goal percentage in all three of those games.

“She’s a difference maker,” Iowa coach Jan Jensen said after Monday's game. “And if we can keep her playing that free, when she plays free like that, she’s really a tremendous player. And it gives us so much confidence and it kind of sets the tone.”

Last week, Olsen was named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association's National Player of the Week. She earned the accolade after the Hawkeyes defeated then-No. 4-ranked USC. Olsen put up 28 points, four assists and four rebounds in the upset win.

