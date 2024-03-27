"I've never dealt with a player of an entity like him": Gonza HC Mark Few makes his thoughts clear on Zach Edey ahead of Sweet 16 matchup with Purdue

No. 5 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs' journey to the Sweet 16 was a result of victories over McNeese and Kansas. Now they have a matchup against No. 1 seed Purdue, who advanced to the Sweet 16 after defeating Grambling St. and Utah St. As they prepare for the game, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few shared his thoughts about Zach Edey and Purdue.

During an interview on "TheHerd with Colin Cowherd", Few was asked about the challenges of facing Zach Edey. He replied by praising Edey's quality on the court:

"We played them last year in the 85-year-old hometown Portland and then in Maui back in November. 25 years I have been coach, I've never dealt with a player and entity like him," Few said.

He added:

"He is a really good basketball player and he does everything well. I mean he pose the right way, he can score, his ball goes in now, very efficient. He take free throws very well."

Zach Edey, standing at 7 feet 4 inches, has been the key player for Purdue. He has averaged 24.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season. He has caught everyone's attention in college basketball and deserves praise from both opponent coaches and players.

Edey was named the Big Ten Player of the Year at the close of 2023 and also the consensus National Player of the Year. In this season, he has again been named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

Furthermore, Few talked about Purdue head coach Matt Painter for his coaching techniques and the improvement he has seen in Purdue's guards this season.

He said:

"He [Matt Painter] is one of the great people in all sports and just as good a basketball coach. He does a phenomenal job."

Zach Edey's NBA draft projection

Utah State v Purdue

Purdue's center Zach Edey has many NBA Draft prospects. Edey's size and dominance on the college basketball stage are undeniable. NBA scouts and executives have mixed opinions on his potential at the next level.

Some view Edey as a mid-to-late first-round pick. Fans and analysts have highlighted his massive frame, scoring ability in the paint and solid free-throw shooting. Meanwhile, many think of him as a functional backup while talking about the concerns about his defense.

Overall, mock drafts currently position Edey as a late first-round to early second-round selection.

