"I've been through wars of college basketball": Talia von Oelhoffen expresses excitement for upcoming 2024 season 

Talia von Oelhoffen made her decision to join the USC Trojans known last month. She moved on from the Oregon State Beavers after they were knocked out in the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

Von Oelhoffen had been open with her fans as well as her teammates about the move. Her top four picks for the move were Kentucky, Louisville, USC and Colorado. It was USC star JuJu Watkins who reached out to her to convince her to join the Trojans within hours of entering the transfer portal.

After von Oelhoffen posted a Fortnite-style graphic with her top picks, Smith reposted it to her Instagram story and asked fans to "Spam the comments."

When asked about her decision, Talia von Oelhoffen told On3:

“I’m super excited, and I’m kind of a veteran at this point going into my fourth year. I’ve been through the wars of college basketball. So, I feel super prepared and just excited to put all the pieces together.”

Why does JuJu Watkins want Talia von Oelhoffen at USC?

Talia von Oelhoffen averaged 10.7 points (while shooting 38.7%, including 31.7% from beyond the arc), 4.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 35 games last season. She was a leader for the Beavers because of her defensive prowess and attacking abilities.

While she hinted that the imminent collapse of Pac-12 was a reason for her entering the transfer portal, she said she didn't want to deal with any uncertainty.

"Given the circumstances, I have decided that it is best for me and my future to close this chapter of my life," she wrote on social media in April. "I will be entering the portal as a graduate transfer to use my last year of eligibility elsewhere."

Von Oelhoffen, who played four years for the Beavers, was a favorite among Oregon State fans.

"I can't even begin to express the gratitude I feel for the love and support you have shown me over the past three years," she wrote.

"It has been a joy to play in front of you and to represent this university. I wouldn't trade the experiences I've had and the relationships I've built here for anything."

