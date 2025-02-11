“’I want some more money or I’m leaving’, you get what I’m saying?”: LSU asst. coach Gary Redus talks transfer portal’s impact with Flau’jae Johnson

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson had a special guest in the latest episode of "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae." She welcomed LSU assistant coach Gary Redus for an online chat on her show. They discussed various topics, including the transfer portal's impact on the women's game, which was posted on Instagram on Monday.

Redus got candid about the transfer portal, which has changed the game for better or worse. The Tigers have taken advantage of this rule in the past seasons, adding star players Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith to their lineup.

Trending

"NIL plus the portal and how it works, I like it for y'all because it gives y'all the opportunity to control what y'all want to control," Redus said.

"I want some more money or I'm leaving. You get what I'm saying. I want some more playing time or I'm leaving."

That drew some laughs from Johnson, who agreed with Redus' take.

"Yeah," Johnson replied.

Redus fully supports the players having that kind of power, though.

"I think y'all should have that opportunity and that voice. It's a challenge, but I think it's a challenge that us as coaches, we have to adapt to it," Redus said.

"Yeah, I think it gives the players more of a voice," Johnson replied.

Flau'jae Johnson's LSU Tigers benefiting from their transfer portal additions in 2024-25 season

Flau'jae Johnson and the fifth-ranked LSU Tigers are off to an excellent start this 2024-25 NCAA season, winning 25 of their first 26 games, including each of their last five outings.

That record wouldn't be possible, however, without the play of Kailyn Gilbert, Shayeann Day-Wilson and Mjracle Sheppard, who were added to the lineup via the transfer portal.

Kailyn Gilbert (#16) of the LSU Tigers plays against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Colonial Life Arena on January 24, 2025, in Columbia, South Carolina. Photo: Getty

Gilbert has been a vital cog for coach Kim Mulkey, averaging 10.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists through 26 games. She showed her importance in the game against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Sunday, scoring 23 points in the Tigers' 82-77 victory. Gilbert, who transferred from Arizona, scored 15 points in the third quarter to help secure the win.

Day-Wilson and Sheppard have also been key contributors, averaging 3.6 and 3.5 points, respectively. Day-Wilson, who spent last season with the Miami Hurricanes, leads the Tigers in assists, averaging 3.9 dimes per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here