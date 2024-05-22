"I will!": Texas coach Sydney Carter flirts with the idea of becoming a head coach of WBB team in the near future

Texas Longhorns director of player development Sydney Carter revealed during an Instagram Q&A session a peek into her future plans. A fan asked her if she would consider being a head coach one day, to which Carter replied:

"I WILL BE! LORD WILLING"

Sydney Carter Instagram Q&A

Sydney Carter's coaching stint first began at her alma mater, Texas A&M, where she worked as a video coordinator under coach Gary Blair. Later, she moved to the Longhorns.

Before coaching, Carter played for four years with the Aggies, whom she helped win the 2011 National Championship and 2010 Big 12 Tournament Championship. She was a defensive leader in the Texas A&M roster and earned a spot on the Big 12 All-Defensive Team in 2011 and 2012.

Carter was selected 27th overall in the 2012 WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky. She played for four years with Connecticut Sun, Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream. She also joined international teams, playing for Latvia and Israel.

Carter is a three-time Latvian/Estonian Champion (2014, 2016, 2017) and has won an Eastern European League Championship in 2016.

Sydney Carter addresses the criticism of her game-day outfits

In February 2022, Sydney Carter went viral for her pink leather outfit in support of Women's Breast Cancer Month.

Users took issue with her bold fashion choice, but the coach defended herself. Since then, the criticism has not stopped, but in a podcast appearance on the Way Up With Yee show, Carter defended herself:

"My confidence offended people. To this day, I'm not apologizing for who I am because I was raised this way. ... It surprised me because, at the end of the day, I was just doing my job.

"And like I can't help that I'm curvy. I can't help that I like to dress a certain way and I've never been inappropriate. So, of course, to me, that's surprising because it's like, 'What did I do wrong?'"

The hate has not stopped her from sharing her outfits with her 1.4 million Instagram followers. Carter also posts her partnerships like her recent collaboration with tennis player Serena Williams' WYN beauty line and travel company, Marriot Bonvay.

What do you think of Carter's comments and the criticism she receives online? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Also Read: “A lil razzle and lots of dazzle” - Texas coach Sydney Carter turns heads as she rocks stunning red jumpsuit