Sydney Carter, a player development coach and assistant recruiting coordinator for Texas A&M, is collaborating with WYN Beauty, a makeup and beauty line by tennis great Serena Williams.

Carter uploaded a video on Instagram that showed her getting glammed by the makeup artist for a shoot. Williams, who has a net worth of $300 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, introduced her brand in April 2024.

In the video, Sydney Carter participated in a shoot before going off to work. She then worked out and at the end showed off her WYN makeup still intact.

Serena Williams has accrued her net worth through a combination of means. There are her career earnings in tennis, which total $94.8 million (per Spotrac), endorsements, such as deals with Wilson, Nike and Beats by Dre, as well as her investments, including being a co-founder of Will Perform.

Sydney Carter often partners up with fashion and beauty brands. From scoring a feature on Vogue Greece to partnering up with Marriott Bonvoy, a travel program company, the coach has been making her presence felt on social media.

Additionally, she was on the cover of the beauty and wellness magazine, Ellements Magazine.

Carter often discusses her love for fashion and how she became a social media sensation because of her carefully crafted ensembles. However, despite being one of the best coaches in the game, Sydney Carter has faced criticism for her fashion choices.

Sydney Carter defended herself for dressing up to boost her self-confidence

As seen, Carter is passionate about beauty, wellness and fashion. She is often seen on the sidelines showcasing her stylish and trendy fashion sense. The former Aggies hooper is not afraid to experiment with clothes.

However, the player development coach of Texas A&M spoke out against the criticism she has faced in the past because of her outfit choices during game time.

When the former WNBA player appeared on the "Way Up With Angela Yale" podcast, she confronted and discussed the comments she has faced for dressing a certain way.

"My confidence offended people," Carter said. "To this day, I'm not apologizing for who I am because I was raised this way. ... It surprised me because, at the end of the day, I was just doing my job.

"And like I can't help that I'm curvy. I can't help that I like to dress a certain way and I've never been inappropriate. So, of course, to me, that's surprising because it's like, 'What did I do wrong?”

This was not the first time Sydney Carter faced criticism for her fashion choices. However, the coach tries to block out the negativity and focuses on developing her presence on social media.