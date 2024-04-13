Sydney Carter, a player development coach and assistant recruiting coordinator for Texas A&M's women's basketball team, spoke out against the criticism she received for her attire during the Aggies games.

The former WNBA player appeared on the 'Way Up With Angela Yae' podcast to discuss her career as a women's basketball coach. She was asked about the comments she receives for her game day fashion.

Sydney firmly said that her confidence allows her to be unapologetic and dress as she desires.

"My confidence offended people," Carter said. "To this day, I'm not apologizing for who I am because I was raised this way. ... It surprised me because, at the end of the day, I was just doing my job."

"And like I can't help that I'm curvy. I can't help that I like to dress a certain way and I've never been inappropriate. So, of course, to me, that's surprising because it's like, 'What did I do wrong?'"

This was not the first time that Carter defended herself against the criticism for her outfit choice.

Sydney Carter defended her choice to wear pink leather pants to an Aggies game

As per Yahoo Life, Sydney Carter defended her outfit choice for a Texas A&M women's basketball team game against the University of Kentucky. In the pictures, the coach was seen wearing pink leather pants with a white turtleneck, clear heels, a pink breast cancer awareness pin, and a red face mask.

The pictures quickly went viral, receiving responses from people who disagreed with her outfit choice. In an interview with Yahoo Life's Kerry Justich, she said that the criticism was rooted in people's discomfort with Black women in senior positions within the world of sports.

"I just think that people are uncomfortable with a Black woman being in a power position," Carter said. "When you see a Black woman who is actually confident and embracing herself, I think that that's very intimidating."

Sydney Carter has been sharing pictures of her game-day outfits on her social media accounts for a long time now. While defending herself, she also added that women get unfair responses in the male-dominated sports industry.