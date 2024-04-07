“I wouldn't wish this on a young man”: Former Laker Byron Scott praises $4.9M NIL valued Bronny James for handling ‘noise’ amid NBA Draft decision

LA Lakers icon LeBron James' son Bronny James announced his decision to enter the 2024 NBA draft on Friday. The USC Trojans star will also maintain his college eligibility after one season with the program and enter the transfer portal.

Bronny, who has NIL deals worth $4.9 million as per On3, has been in the spotlight since his decision, with many criticizing his choice. However, former Lakers star Byron Scott lauded the USC star for making the call on his future.

In a conversation with TMZ, Scott, who won three NBA championships with the Lakers, said he admired Bronny for handling the pressure of being LeBron's son.

"I wouldn't wish this on a young man. On a kid like this. To have a dad that's one of the greatest to have ever played and you have to follow in his footsteps." Scott said.

"You have to hear all the naysayers, you have to hear all the noise on if you're going to be even close to him or being able to be mentioned in the same breath as your dad. It's gotta be a lot of pressure. He's handed it extremely well."

Scott respected Bronny's decision and advised the USC star that another year in college could boost his draft stock for 2025.

A look at Bronny James' stats in the 2023-24 college basketball season

USC Trojans star Bronny James

Bronny James averaged 4.8 points, 2.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game in his freshman year with the USC Trojans. He made 25 appearances, which included six starts.

Bronny made 41-of-112 field goals, 16-of-60 3-pointers, and 23-of-34 free throws. However, after announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal, it will be interesting to see where he plays next season.

There is also a possibility that Bronny could play alongside his father LeBron at the Lakers if he gets picked by them in the upcoming NBA draft.