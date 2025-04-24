Ian Jackson, Seth Trimble and more react as UNC's Drake Powell makes NBA draft decision

Ian Jackson and Seth Trimble showed their support for Drake Powell after the North Carolina star announced Wednesday that he would declare for the 2025 NBA Draft. Powell decided to take the next step in his basketball career after spending just one season at Chapel Hill.

Jackson and Trimble played with Powell in the 2024-25 NCAA campaign, helping the Tar Heels reach the first round of this year's March Madness. The trio averaged a combined 30.9 points for North Carolina last season. Jackson and Trimble reacted to Powell's post, which has already generated more than 27,000 likes.

Ian Jackson and Seth Trimble react to Drake Powell's announcement on Instagram that he would declare for the 2025 NBA Draft. Source: Instagram/@drakepoww

"More than proud of you brudda. This just the start. Let's get it," Trimble wrote.

"DP," Jackson commented.

Other North Carolina players also shared their reactions to Powell declaring for the NBA draft.

"Proud of you, Drakoooo! Just fell to my knees in the quad," John Holbrook wrote.

"I'll be the first person to buy ur jersey," Elijah Davis commented.

"Yessirrrrrr," Ven-Allen Lubin shared.

"Let's goooooo," Jalen Washington replied.

How Drake Powell fared for the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2024-25 NCAA season

Drake Powell played 37 games for North Carolina in the 2024-25 season, averaging 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in his freshman year. He helped the Tar Heels finish the season with a 23-14 overall record.

Powell was one of four players to score in double figures for the Tar Heels during their semifinal showdown with the Duke Blue Devils in the 2025 ACC Tournament. He scored 10 points on 4-for-9 shooting, grabbed five rebounds and issued one assist. He also displayed his defensive prowess with two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes of action.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Drake Powell (#9) drives against Mississippi Rebels guard Dre Davis (#14) during the second half of their first round NCAA men’s tournament game at Fiserv Forum. Photo: Imagn

Powell's efforts went for naught, though, as the Tar Heels lost 74-71 to their archrivals. Some thought that was the end of the road for North Carolina, but the Tar Heels were given another chance with a spot in the First Four.

Powell scored six points in North Carolina's win over San Diego State in the First Four. The Tar Heels' season ended in their next game, however, with a 95-68 loss to Ole Miss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Powell scored eight points in his final game for North Carolina.

